Shenelle Mohammed

MULTIPLE NATIONAL OPEN CHAMP: Shenelle Mohammed

MAKEDA BAIN will attempt to capture her second title when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament continues today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

The under-10 singles champion and Anneleise Orr will oppose Lily Mohammed and singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed for the doubles crown this morning.

The Mohammed siblings are daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed.

Brian Thomasos, son of former national champ Keith Thomasos, and Zelig Williams lifted the boys’ equivalent trophy on Tuesday afternoon.

Kale Dalla Costa and Eva Pasea, winners of the under-12 singles crowns on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, were scheduled to begin their quest for the under-14 titles when the two-weekend tournament resumed after a four-day break yesterday afternoon.

Players in this category have been placed in round-robin groups and they are attempting to qualify for the knockout draws tomorrow morning.

The 23 boys are in seven groups, while there are two groups of three and one with four players in the girls’ field. There are knockout draws in both the under-16 and 18 categories.

Sebastian Sylvester is the top seed in the under-16 division, while Tobagonian Charlotte Ready and Ebolum Nwokolo are seeded to capture the under-18 titles. There is no girls’ under-16 event because of insufficient entries.

Weather permitting, the first official tennis competition in Trinidad since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of Coronavirus (Covid-19) will conclude on Sunday. First serve today is 9 a.m.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Powell seeks career revival

Powell seeks career revival

West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell is confident the Windies can be competitive against hosts New Zealand in the upcoming threeT20 Internationals and said that despite missing a few power-hitters, the visitors still boast a strong line-up.

No play

No play

THERE will be no Ascension Invitational football in 2020 and unlikely to be a Trinidad and Tobago Pro League competition, due to the continued onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dottin dominates in T20 Challenge opener

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin belted a cameo to propel Trailblazers to an opening nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge yesterday.

Chasing a modest 48 for victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Trailblazers stormed to their target off a mere 47 deliveries, with Dottin finishing unbeaten on 29 from 28 deliveries.

Fletcher hopes for success on 3rd try

Fletcher hopes for success on 3rd try

Twenty20 star Andre Fletcher says he hopes his third tour of New Zealand can see West Indies break the losing jinx which has plagued them here in recent years.

In his first tour here six years ago, West Indies lost both T20 Internationals and then suffered a 2-0 drubbing in three-match series here back in 2017.

Nwokolo seeded for ‘Lease’ title

EBOLUM NWOKOLO has been seeded to capture his second Under-18 title in succession.

The Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament will continue today at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, with the start of action in the Under-14, 16 and 18 divisions.

This tournament served off last week Friday and became the first official tennis competition in Trinidad since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

FIFA responds

FIFA responds

FIFA has written normalisation committee chairman and local businessman Robert Hadad, acknowledging the effort that TTFA delegates have recently made to have an international ban lifted and promises to soon provide an update.