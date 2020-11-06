MAKEDA BAIN will attempt to capture her second title when the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament continues today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The under-10 singles champion and Anneleise Orr will oppose Lily Mohammed and singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed for the doubles crown this morning.
The Mohammed siblings are daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed.
Brian Thomasos, son of former national champ Keith Thomasos, and Zelig Williams lifted the boys’ equivalent trophy on Tuesday afternoon.
Kale Dalla Costa and Eva Pasea, winners of the under-12 singles crowns on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, were scheduled to begin their quest for the under-14 titles when the two-weekend tournament resumed after a four-day break yesterday afternoon.
Players in this category have been placed in round-robin groups and they are attempting to qualify for the knockout draws tomorrow morning.
The 23 boys are in seven groups, while there are two groups of three and one with four players in the girls’ field. There are knockout draws in both the under-16 and 18 categories.
Sebastian Sylvester is the top seed in the under-16 division, while Tobagonian Charlotte Ready and Ebolum Nwokolo are seeded to capture the under-18 titles. There is no girls’ under-16 event because of insufficient entries.
Weather permitting, the first official tennis competition in Trinidad since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of Coronavirus (Covid-19) will conclude on Sunday. First serve today is 9 a.m.