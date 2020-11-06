West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin belted a cameo to propel Trailblazers to an opening nine-wicket victory over Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge yesterday.

Chasing a modest 48 for victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Trailblazers stormed to their target off a mere 47 deliveries, with Dottin finishing unbeaten on 29 from 28 deliveries.