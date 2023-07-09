Bain, Hills lift ‘Sagicor’ trophies

TOBAGONIANS Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain expectedly captured the 14 & under titles when the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament continued yesterday at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

After also prevailing in straight sets when they clashed in the final of the Lease Operator Limited Junior Tournament a few weeks ago, Bain took down Abba Campbell-Smith 7-5, 6-2.

The 2021 national Under-10 champ has now beaten her arch-rival four straight times since she lost their clash for the 12 & under crown in the Catch National Junior Championships in April.

“Catch” 14 & under champ Hills cruised past Trinity Cup 12 & under champ Christopher Khan 6-3, 6-0 in the boys’ equivalent final.

Action in the other categories -- 10, 12, 16 and 18 & under -- began in round-robin groups yesterday and the tournament will continue on a daily basis until Friday.

Adfer missing “Lease”, “Catch” Under-18 and 21 champ Cameron Wong and Sebastien Byng have returned.

Wong just has Charlotte Ready and the little-known Bethany Salina to deal with, but Byng will have his hands full in the boys’ equivalent senior (18 & under) division with Catch 16 & under and Lease 18 & under champ Kale Dalla Coata in the field of 12.

First serve today is 9 a.m.

