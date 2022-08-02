Bain, Hills siblings shine in Tobago

HILLS siblings, Josiah and Christi-Anna were among the players who captured singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Shaw Park.

Christi-Anna, the 16 and under runner-up in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in Trinidad two weeks earlier, won all four matches in a straight round-robin 18 and under event, including a 6-3, 7-5 upset over title favourite Charlotte Ready.

Josiah beat Jaysean Wells 4-1, 4-2 for the 12 and under title. Makeda Bain and Ysane Willliams also captured their second age-group titles in two weeks.

Williams won both matches in the ten and under age-group, while Bain was triumphant all four times in another straight round-robin event for the 14 and under crown.

Shae Millington completed the 18 and under RBC double by defeating Ready’s twin brother Nicholas (6-3, 6-4), three months after being triumphant in the edition in Trinidad.

Christopher Roberts, who had lost in the final in Trinidad, only managed two games from the eventual champ in the semis.

Christi-Anna and Millington ended the one-week tournament with two titles apiece.

The latter and Roberts did not even have to pick up their racquets in the senior doubles final as Luca De Noon and Nicholas Ready defaulted because of injury.

Christi-Ann and Charlotte Ready whipped Smith sisters, Makayla and Shania, 6-1, 6-2 for the girls’ equivalent crown. But Bain failed to secure the double crown when she and Miracle Robley were nosed out 3-6, 6-4, 10/8 by Sylvester sisters, Charde and Cherdine, in the junior doubles final.

Sagicor 14 and under runner-up Keyondre Duke and Messiah Permell were 6-4, 6-3 winners over the conquerors of Josiah and Wells, De Noon’s brother Gabriel and Zhade Leonce, for the boys’ equivalent title.

And Fabian Dates and Justin Duncan were crowned 10 and under champs when girls’ singles champ Williams and T’Sean McConney were not able to contest the final.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T swept again in Davis Cup

TRINIDAD and Tobago are virtually out of contention for promotion after being swept for the second day in succession in American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The top two teams from the two round-robin groups will play for promotion Friday to Group III of the world’s premier male team tennis tournament next year.

DYLAN TRIES AGAIN

DYLAN TRIES AGAIN

TEAM TTO’s DYLAN CARTER advanced to today’s final in the men’s 50 metres freestyle as the 2022 Commonwealth Games continued in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

There was also success for sprinters Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Jerod Elcock as well as long jumper Andwuelle Wright, as the athletics segment at the XXII edition of the multi-sport event commenced yesterday.

Bascombe just short, Antoine misses high jump at World U-20

Shaniqua Bascombe missed out on a lane in the World Athletics U-20 Championship women’s 100 metres semis by the narrowest of margins in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Bascombe finished fifth in heat two in 11.71 seconds—the same time clocked by fourth-placed Lucy May Sleeman of Ireland. The photo finish camera separated Sleeman and Bascombe by one-thousandth of a second, the former earning a slight edge and the last semi-final berth on offer. Sleeman was one of three sprinters progressing to today’s semis on time.

Bain, Hills siblings shine in Tobago

HILLS siblings, Josiah and Christi-Anna were among the players who captured singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Shaw Park.

Christi-Anna, the 16 and under runner-up in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in Trinidad two weeks earlier, won all four matches in a straight round-robin 18 and under event, including a 6-3, 7-5 upset over title favourite Charlotte Ready.

WI behind in series again

WI behind in series again

West Indies failed to repeat their exploits of 24 hours earlier and slumped to a seven-wicket loss to India in the third T20I at Warner Park, yesterday.

Energised by their series-levelling win on Monday, the Caribbean side were brought back down to earth, as they mustered only 164 for five off their 20 overs and then watched as Suryakumar Yadav punched 76 from 44 balls to give the visitors a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

U-19 Windies women to tour USA

West Indies and the United States will engage in the first-ever Women’s Youth bilateral international series between the countries this month.

The West Indies women’s Under-19 team will travel to Florida to take on the USA women’s U-19s in a five-match T20I series. It will be the first time in history that female youth internationals between the two teams will be taking place.