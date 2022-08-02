Bain, Hills siblings shine in Tobago

HILLS siblings, Josiah and Christi-Anna were among the players who captured singles titles in the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Shaw Park.
Christi-Anna, the 16 and under runner-up in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in Trinidad two weeks earlier, won all four matches in a straight round-robin 18 and under event, including a 6-3, 7-5 upset over title favourite Charlotte Ready.
Josiah beat Jaysean Wells 4-1, 4-2 for the 12 and under title. Makeda Bain and Ysane Willliams also captured their second age-group titles in two weeks.
Williams won both matches in the ten and under age-group, while Bain was triumphant all four times in another straight round-robin event for the 14 and under crown.
Shae Millington completed the 18 and under RBC double by defeating Ready’s twin brother Nicholas (6-3, 6-4), three months after being triumphant in the edition in Trinidad.
Christopher Roberts, who had lost in the final in Trinidad, only managed two games from the eventual champ in the semis.
Christi-Anna and Millington ended the one-week tournament with two titles apiece.
The latter and Roberts did not even have to pick up their racquets in the senior doubles final as Luca De Noon and Nicholas Ready defaulted because of injury.
Christi-Ann and Charlotte Ready whipped Smith sisters, Makayla and Shania, 6-1, 6-2 for the girls’ equivalent crown. But Bain failed to secure the double crown when she and Miracle Robley were nosed out 3-6, 6-4, 10/8 by Sylvester sisters, Charde and Cherdine, in the junior doubles final.
Sagicor 14 and under runner-up Keyondre Duke and Messiah Permell were 6-4, 6-3 winners over the conquerors of Josiah and Wells, De Noon’s brother Gabriel and Zhade Leonce, for the boys’ equivalent title.
And Fabian Dates and Justin Duncan were crowned 10 and under champs when girls’ singles champ Williams and T’Sean McConney were not able to contest the final.