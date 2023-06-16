Bain in ‘Lease’ spotlight again

MAKEDA BAIN will begin her quest for a third title when the second and final stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament serves off today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Under-12 player is participating in the 16 & under category over the next two days after capturing the singles and doubles titles in the 14 & under division last weekend.
Bain, who made the national Under-12 and 14 teams in the last few weeks for upcoming regional tournaments, will oppose two of her three opponents — Karissa Mohammed and Ana Sanchez — in Group 4 of the round-robin stage of the competition today.
The other player in the quartet is Aligail De Gannes-Maillard, whose twin sister Laura-Li and Mohammed’s sibling Lilly are among the four in Group 3.
Naomi, the other daughter of former multiple national champion Shenelle Mohammed, is in Group 2, alongside Under-14 semi-fnalist Madison Khan, Malia David and Eva Pasea, who came off a layoff to capture the Division C crown in the East Clubs Classified Championships last month.
Brianna Harricharan, making her first appearance of the season, is in Group 1, along with Elyse Ferguson and Shiloh Walker.
All three events will begin in round-robin groups and the top two players from each group will advance to the knockout stage.
Kale Dalla Costa, who beat national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson to reach the “East” semi-finals last months, is the overwhelming favourite for the 18 & under title.
The 14-year-old and national Under-21 runner-up Jamal Alexis, both drawn in Group 1, will play the first match at 9 a.m, and are also expected to clash again tomorrow in the final.
There are two groups of just three each, and the players expected to emerge from Group B are Beckham Sylvester and Pasea’s brother Tim, who are also clashing during today’s first turn.
There are 12 players in three round-robin groups in a wide over 16 & under division.
The list includes last weekend’s 14 & under semi-finalists Brian Harricharan and Christropher Khan as well as Connor Carrington, who finished runner-up in both national Under-14 trials this season.
There are 30 matches on today’s schedule.