MAKEDA BAIN was crowned the first champion of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

This is first official tennis competition in the country since the Tranquillity Open Tournament was halted at the half-way stage on March 14 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And despite all the rain over the three days, officials were hoping to complete the three other singles finals last evening.

After edging Annaleise Orr 6-5 (7/3) in the semi-finals earlier in the day, Bain captured her second Under-10 crown in succession with a 5-3, 4-1 triumph over Karissa Mohammed.

Bain had also lifted the trophy in the RBC Junior Tournament, the final event on last year’s calendar and the last national junior competition before this one.

Darius Rahaman and Jack Brown marched into the boys’ equivalent final just before press time.

Brown had taken down Alex Sharma 6-1, while Brian Thomasos had failed to trouble the scorer against Brown in the other semi.

Caribbean Under-12 champion Kale Dalla Costa, one of the country’s brightest prospects in many years, overwhelmed Daniel Dumas 4-0, 4-0 to reach the semis, and still had to win two matches after press time for his age-group crown.

The Under-14, 16 and 18 divisions will take place from Friday.

