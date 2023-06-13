Bain is only ‘Lease’ double champ

MAKEDA BAIN is the only player to capture more than one title in the first stage of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
After beating Em-Miryam and Abba Campbell Smith in the final two rounds of the 14 & under singles draw on Sunday, the Tobagonian and Madison Khan stunned the sisters 6-0, 6-2 for the doubles crown.
Rukha, the youngest of the Campbell-Smith and Zelig Williams failed to capture doubles titles after being triumphant in singles.
National age-group champ Rukha, who won all three matches in a straight round-robin 10 & under event, and Ysanne Williams were edged 6-0, 2-6, 10/4 in the 12 & under “virtual” final by singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed and Cherdine Sylvester after both pairs had won their other match.
Williams’ sibling Zelig captured the boys’ 12 & under title in his first appearance of the season, but he and Justin Duncan went down 6-3, 6-4 against Novak Malcolm and Jaysean Wells in the doubles final.
Nirav Dougdeen, the 14 & under singles runner-up, and Brian Harricharan did not even have to take the court in the doubles final as Jacob Jacelon and national age-group champ Josiah Hills defaulted.
Djaiminha Lewis and Nicholas McLetchie defeated their female rivals Anaya Roberts and Teijha Wellington 4-2, 5-4 (7/3) for the open gender 10 & under doubles trophy.
Eli Paty had battled back after failing to trouble the scorer to edge Rohan Ramcharitar 4-1, 10/7 in the singles final, but neither was in the doubles draw.
The Under-16 and 18 divisons will be contested from Saturday until Monday (Labour Day).