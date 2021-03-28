Bain looking to ‘Catch’ 4th straight crown

MAKEDA BAIN will begin her quest for a fourth straight singles title when the Catch National Junior Championship finally serves off today at Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The country’s leading junior tournament was scheduled to get going on Saturday, but was pushed back after clearance from the Ministry of Health came too late on Friday night to enable adequate preparation to start the following morning.
Last year’s edition was cancelled altogether because of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the pandemic is the reason why spectators will not be allowed on the grounds during this five-day competition.
Bain will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the Under-10 division. After lifting her age-group trophy in the Lease Operators Junior Tournament in late October and then RBC Junior Tournament in mid-December, the Tobagonian captured the Under-12 crown in the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament at home a couple weeks ago.
Ten other girls are in the field and they will begin action in three round-robin groups.
As usual, players in the Under-10, 12 and 14 division will be doing battle in groups over the first two days for places in the main draws, while the Under-16 and 18 events are knockout from the start.
“RBC” Under-12 champ Em-Miryam Campbell Smith, whose sister Abba in the third-ranked player in the Under-10 age-up, is No. 1 in her age group.
Their brother Yeshowah was one of the leading Under-12 players in the country last year, but he is now in the Under-14 division.
This field includes 2019 Caribbean under-12 champ Kale Dalla Costa, who is considered the most talented youngster in the sport in many years.
There are 27 players in this field and they will begin their campaign in seven round-robin groups.
James Hadden, who stunned Dalla Costa in the “RBC” final, and Zachery Byng are the other players capable of lifting this trophy. Meanwhile, Brian Harricharan is the top-ranked player and favourite to capture the Under-12 title, but the field of 13 also includes “Crusoe” champ Gabriel De Noon.
Josiah Hills and Jack Brown spearhead the field of 11 in the Under-10 category. After winning the title in “Lease”, Brown was beaten in the “RBC” final by the Tobagonian Hills, who was not yet seven years old when he captured this title two years ago.
A total of 54 matches had been scheduled when the tournament was expected to begin two days ago, but that number has been increased to 72 and first serve will be 9 a.m. Action will continue on a daily basis until Friday (Good Friday).