Bain, Nwokolo keep ‘RBC’ crowns

MAKEDA BAIN and Ebolum Nwokolo retained their crowns and Kale Dalla Costa also captured his third straight singles title in the RBC Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
Last year’s Under-18 champ Nwokolo edged Luca Shamsi 6-3, 4-6, 10/8 in yesterday’s final after also getting home in a deciding “match tiebreak” when they met for the title in the only other national junior tournament – the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament – contested between the two editions six weeks ago.
There are usually between five and six junior tournaments on the local calendar, but only two were possible this season because seven months were lost because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bain was the only other player to win the same singles title for a second straight year on Wednesday.
After both players had won their three other matches in the straight round-robin event, the Tobagonian edged Abba Campbell-Smith 6-5 (7/3) in Wednesday’s virtual final for the Under-10 crown.
And since Bain had also lifted this trophy in the Lease tournament she has also won the same title in three tournaments in a row.
Dalla Costa’s hat-trick is slightly different as he is the only player to win three singles titles for the season as well as the only one to triumph in different categories. After winning the Under-12 and 14 titles in “Lease”, the Caribbean Under-12 champ edged James Hadden 6-0, 3-6, 10/8 yesterday in the Under-14 final, after dropping just two games when they met in the Lease semis.
Tim Pasea had never won a singles title before this year, but he has now taken two straight Under-16 crowns in six weeks and is without question the most improved player of the season.
After beating the top three seeds en route to the Lease title, the No. 6 seed whipped second-seeded Jamal Alexis 6-3, 6-0 in yesterday’s final to become the fourth player to complete the Lease/RBC double.
Jordane Dookie failed to become the fifth when the Lease Under-18 champ was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by fellow 13-year-old Cameron Wong in the final, after prevailing in straight sets when they met in the semi-finals last month.
Dookie had taken down Zara Ghuran in straight sets in the “Lease” final, but had to go right down to the wire to prevail 2-6, 6-4, 10/8 in their semi-final clash on Wednesday.
And after knocking out top seed Charlotte Ready in the quarters, Gabby Mackenzie was beaten 6-2, 6-1 by No. 3 seed Wong in the battle for the other place in the title match.
The sister isle ended up with three singles titles on Wednesday, courtesy Bain and Hills siblings, Josiah and Christina.
Josiah was a 5-3, 4-2 winner over ‘Lease” champ Jack Brown in the under-10 final, and last year’s Under-14 runner-up Christina defeated Gabriella Prince 6-2, 6-4 for their age-group title.
All three Campbell-Smith siblings played for titles, but only Em-Miryam struck gold when the Lease Under-12 runner-up nosed out Lease Under-14 runner-up Zara Shamsi 4-5 (8/10), 4-2, 10/7 in the Under-12 final.
Yeshowah ended up the runner-up for the second straight tournament in the boys’ equivalent division when he went down 4-2, 4-1 against Daniel Rahaman.