MAKEDA BAIN and Ebolum Nwokolo are defending singles titles in the RBC Junior Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
The final tournament on the local calendar served off yesterday and will continue on a daily basis until Thursday.
Both Bain and Nwokolo will be attempting to complete hat-tricks, as after winning the under-10 and 18 titles, respectively, in this tournament last year, they were crowned champions in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament six weeks ago.
That two-weekend event turned out to the first national junior tournament in the country for the season, which was disrupted by a coronavirus (Covid-19) shutdown from mid-March until July.
Nwokolo is seeded to win the Under-18 title from the player he defeated in the “Lease” semifinals—Ethan Wong. “Lease” under-16 runner-up Sebastian Sylvester and Charles Devaux are the other seeded players, respectively.
Luca Shamsi was not seeded but he is expected to reach the final and get another shot at Nwokolo after narrowly going down in the “Lease” final.
Last year’s Under-16 champ Sebastien Byng is also among the players in the draw.
Tyler Hart, Jamal Alexis, Josh Gonsalez and Nicholas Ready are the first four seeds, respectively, in the 32-draw Under-16 event.
Also included in the biggest draw of the tournament is last year’s Under-14 champ Jaylon Chapman of Tobago as well as sixth-seeded Tim Pasea, who beat the top three seeds en route to the “Lease” crown.
Ready’s twin sister Charlotte is the top seed in the girls’ Under-18 draw, but all eyes will be on last year’s runner-up Jordane Dookie, the second seed who cruised to the title in “Lease”.
Cameron Wong, who was stunned by Dookie in the “Lease” quarter-finals, and Ella Carrington are seeded third and fourth, respectively, and the 16-draw also includes “Lease” runner-up Zara Ghuran and last year’s Under-14 champ Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph.
Bain will have four challengers, including “Lease” runner-up Karissa Mohammed, in a straight round-robin Under-10 event.
The Under-10, 12 and 14 players have been placed in round-robin groups and their knockout draws are expected to begin tomorrow.
There are 55 matches on today’s schedule and first serve is 9 a.m.