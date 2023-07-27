Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

Josiah Hills

SHILOH WALKER and Makeda Bain will contest two singles finals when the curtain falls on the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships today at Shaw Park.

The two will be on opposite sides of the net in the Under-16 title match after posting straight-set wins yesterday.

Walker was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over fellow Trinidadian Naomi Mohammed, whose sister Lilly went down 6-0, 6-3 to Bain in the other semi-final.

Former national Under-10 champ Bain, who captured the Under-14 title in the last two competitions in Trinidad—Lease Operators Limited and Sagicor Junior Tournaments—had also prevailed—4-1, 5-4 (10/8) when she faced Lilly earlier in the day for a place in the Under-14 final.

Naomi, the eldest of the three daughters of multiple national champ Shenelle Mohammed, won the other semi, 4-2, 5-4 (7/2) over her youngest sister Karissa.

Walker whipped another Trinidad player, Eva Pasea, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the Under-18 final.

Her opponent today will be Sagicor champ Charlotte Ready, who was a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Shania Smith yesterday.

Ready’s twin brother Nicholas expectedly captured the boys’ equivalent crown yesterday when he marched past Jaylon Chapman 6-2, 6-1, after taking out his younger brother Jordell 6-1, 7-5 the day before in the last four.

Like Bain and Walker, Josiah Hills is in contention for two singles titles.

The national Under-14 champ rolled over Jaysean Wells 4-2, 4-0 for this age-group trophy yesterday, and will do battle today in the Under-16 final against Jordell, who did not have to pick up a racquet in the semis the night before because of Gabriel De Noon’s injury.

After overwhelming Austin Ward 4-0, 4-1 for the under-10 title, T’Sean McConney failed to reached the under-12 final when he went down 4-1, 5-3 to Fabian Dates.

Justin Duncan was a 4-2, 4-1 winner over Nicholas McLetchie in the other semi.

First serve on today’s seventh and final day is 9 a.m.

