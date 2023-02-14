Bajans in the way

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s U-17 football team play Caribbean rivals Barbados this evening for a spot in the round of 16 at the 2023 CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship taking place in Guatemala.
A draw at the Estadio Pensativo this evening will secure T&T third place in Group F and push the junior Soca Warriors through to the knockout stage where they likely will face either Honduras or El Salvador Sunday.
Both Barbados and T&T lost their matches to the USA and Canada. However, T&T have a superior goal average over a capable-looking Bajan team, despite the team from the land of the flying fish going down 5-0 to the USA and 2-0 to Canada.
on Monday night, T&T suffered a 3-1 defeat to the United States, a second successive preliminary round loss, after going down 3-2 to Canada previously. Once again, T&T were much better in the second half, following a dismal first period in which they were almost completely dominated.
The US raced to a 3-0 lead in under half hour. A one-sided first half saw the USA getting uncontested goals from forward Micah Burton, midfielder Paulo Rudisill and midfielder Taha Habroune. Showing a bit of second half grit, T&T were able to get on the score sheet via Derrel Garcia’s long-distance rocket.
“Going into the Barbados game we hope to continue from the second half against the US,” stated T&T head coach Shawn Cooper. “Our hopes in moving forward depend on a positive result against a very stubborn Bajan team that will also be looking for a victory to move to the next round.”
Coach Cooper admitted his team conceded soft goals against the USA.
“The team conceded three soft goals which went down to individual mistakes, lack of concentration and composure in key moments. All of these are learning experiences the boys are getting while playing only there fourth international game and second competitive game.
Cooper explained that adjustments were made to the team shape which settled the players’ nerves and they started to believe in themselves in the second half.
“At half-time, team shape changes and substitutions were made. The staff brought some clarity to the roles of players in the changed formation which brought us into the game. Players began to put down the ball and connect passes as we know they can.”
T&T had custodian Ailan Panton to thank for keeping them in the match. Panton was kept plenty busy on the evening, making six saves, while the USA also fired several long-range shots wide. T&T did well to defend most of the USA’s 12 corner kicks, but the American attack was relentless in winning back clearances and playing it back in.
The Americans needed only 11 minutes to break the deadlock with Micah Burton delivering the opening goal. Taha Habroune’s cross into the box was redirected towards goal by Burton, as the young attacker watched the ball land into the top-left corner.
The Americans kept the pressure on and Sawyer Jura’s low cross in the 14th minute was tapped home by Paulo Rudisill for a 2-0 advantage. It was Rudisill’s first goal of the tournament. Taha Habroune benefited nicely to score the USA’s third goal of the match, receiving Rudisill’s pass in the box before taking one touch and drilling home from point-blank range.
Trinidad & Tobago cut its deficit to two goals with Derrel Garcia scoring off a sensational strike, but it would end up as a mere consolation in the final scoreline.
CONCACAF UNDER-17 RESULTS:
Monday
USA 3 (Micah Burton 11th, Paulo Rudisill 14th, Taha Habroune 24th) Trinidad and Tobago 1 (Derrel Garcia 78th)
Canada 2 (Liam Mackenzie 21st, Alessandro Biello 28th) Barbados 0
Panama 4 Curacao 0
Mexico 2 Guatemala 0