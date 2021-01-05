BALANCING ACT

With 12 West Indies players declining to tour Bangladesh later this month, former West Indies fast-bowler Tony Gray believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) might have to update their Covid-19 policies going forward to ensure the best players take the field.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Gray was asked his opinion on the recent developments where ten players declined the opportunity to tour Bangladesh due to “Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears”. Those players are Test captain Jason Holder, ODI skipper Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran.
Two more players, Fabian Allen and Shane Dowrich were also unavailable for the tour due to “personal reasons”.
The CWI Covid-19 policy allows any player to opt out of selection for an overseas tour, only when based on the player’s own safety, fears, or concerns and such decisions will not impact their consideration for future selection.
Gray said the situation with Covid-19 is a new one and while there needs to be understanding in terms of what players are currently facing during international tours, the West Indies cannot do without 12 of their better players.
“There must be balance in everything they do,” said Gray. “We must understand what the players are dealing with. They must think about their families and a lot of them have young families. But at the same time, you cannot do without 12 of your players,” he added.
“It is a novelty situation and there has to be a policy in place. It is a deadly flu and credit to CWI. CWI has done the right thing in putting a policy in place and giving the players the option of not going on tour. But going forward, with ten players pulling out due to Covid-19 concerns, because of that situation, and the fact that polices evolve, CWI may have to review the Covid-19 policy and perhaps amendments could be made,” Gray explained.
He also noted that the CWI medical advisory committee, which included Dr Akshai Mansingh, are excellent in their field, bright, and passionate about the sport but noted that with Covid-19, it is a “very intricate and complicated situation.”
“We cannot expect to go forward if our best players are not around to represent us. We must also have the humanistic qualities in dealing with the players and what they are going through. And these players have young families so the situation is a complicated one,” Gray emphasised.
“We are not sure how long the virus will be around, so everybody has to get used to the situation. I agree with Jason (Holder) that the players were tired in the England ‘bubble’ but players will have to get use to such situations very quickly,” Gray noted.
About the upcoming series, Gray said, “it will be a huge uphill battle” for the team and noted that “the (Covid-19) policy going forward must help with a sense of patriotism.”
The West Indies touring party are due to arrive in Dhaka on Sunday and the series will run until February 15. West Indies are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests in Chattogram and Dhaka in a shortened tour. Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the Test team in Holder’s absence while Jason Mohammed will lead the ODI squad in place of Kieron Pollard.
WI Test Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Jomel Warrican.
WI ODI Squad: Jason Mohammed (captain), Sunil Ambris (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr.
FULL TOUR SCHEDULE
January 10: West Indies arrive
January 18: One-day warm-up match, BKSP, Savar
January 20: 1st ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 22: 2nd ODI, SBNCS, Dhaka
January 25: 3rd ODI, ZACS, Chattogram
January 28-31: Four-day warm-up, M.A. Aziz Stadium, Chattogram
February 3-7: 1st Test Match, ZACS, Chattogram
February 11-15: 2nd Test Match, SBNCS, Dhaka