Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings

GOOD FORM: Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, scored twice as Central FC rallied to defeat San Juan Jabloteh 3-2 at La Horquetta on Friday.

SELECTED on the Team of the Week for the opening two match-days of the new Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, former T&T midfielder Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings was also among the goals as leaders Central FC staged a comeback when defeating San Juan Jabloteh 3-2 at La Horquetta on Friday night.

Cummings’ three international goals have come against CONCACAF giants Mexico, from 14 appearances for T&T, including twice at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Now 34, Cummings has scored for Central FC in victories over W Connection (2-0), Cunupia FC (3-0) and San Juan Jabloteh (3-2). Central captain Cummings leads all goal-scorers with four goals, including twice on Friday, as Central stayed top-of-the-table after rallying from 2-1 down to grab all three points.

Also rallying impressively were third-placed Club Sando. Led by Nicholas Dillon’s two penalties, “Sando” twice came from two goals down to draw a thriller 4-4 with Rangers in the second match of Friday’s double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. A game of many beautiful goals began with Rangers leading 2-0 from Tyronne Charles’ spectacular curling free-kick and Ataulla Guerra’s low shot, following a defensive error.

Kareem Riley’s wickedly curling free-kick sent Rangers’ goalkeeper Jabari Brice the wrong way for 2-1 and Dillon’s first penalty knotted up the scores at 2-2. But almost immediately La Horquetta captain Charles got his second, powerfully sending the ball inside the near post with the outside of his right foot and Isaiah Lee spectacularly re-directed a corner-kick, giving La Horquetta a 4-2 advantage. Sando’s second comeback began with Nathaniel O’Garro roofing the ball with a first-time shot in the 89th minute, and Dillon converted a penalty four minutes into added-on time to give the South team a deserved share of the spoils

Meanwhile, veteran defenders Robert Primus and Radanfah Abu Bakr scored the opening three goals as second-placed AC Port of Spain humbled newcomers and defending Super League (second tier) champions Prisons FC 5-0. At age 36, “Abu” has been having a terrific season at central defence, but provides a threat from set plays as well. He scored the second and third goals against Prison, while missing two others.

Defence Force also moved up the table after edging a closely-fought protective services derby 2-0 before a huge turnout of fans Sunday at the Police Barracks. Brent Sam scored a first half penalty, before substitute Lashawn Roberts powerfully blasted the second across goal in the dying stages.

Defence Force have won their last two and are turning their guns on youthful W Connection this weekend.

AT LONG LAST...

AT LONG LAST...

A scintillating unbeaten cameo at the back end from all-rounder Romario Shepherd and an outstanding career-best five-wicket haul by fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, combined to fire West Indies to a seven-run victory and their first T20I series win over South Africa in nearly a decade yesterday.

Dookie into ITF quarters

Dookie into ITF quarters

JORDANE DOOKIE is the only player from the host country to advance to today’s quarter-finals of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) T&T International Junior Classic at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Red Force look to end on a high

The return of West Indies Test bowler Shannon Gabriel will add some fire to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force bowling attack but the team’s batting remains a concern heading into their final round West Indies Championship match against Jamaica Scorpions, bowling off from 10 a.m. today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

T&T girls secure two silver medals in Youth t-tennis

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago girls’ teams earned silver medals when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship served off yesterday in Guyana.

After beating Guyana 3-0 and losing 3-1 to eventual champions Dominican Republic when the straight round-robin event began the day before, the Under-19 girls needed to go down to the wire to edge Jamaica for second place.

Hillview off to winning start in defence of InterCol T20 title

Defending Secondary Schools Cricket League InterCol T20 champions Hillview College opened their 2023 campaign with an emphatic 125-run victory over Tunapuna Secondary in their Round of 16 match at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe yesterday.

Batting first Hillview posted 197 for four off their 20 overs with opener Joseph Mendoza hitting 52. In reply, Tunapuna Secondary were restricted to 72 for nine.

Deflated Warriors

Deflated Warriors

IT FELT like Trinidad and Tobago had lost a World Cup qualifier, following Monday night’s 1-1 draw with Nicaragua in their CONCACAF Nations League decider at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.