SELECTED on the Team of the Week for the opening two match-days of the new Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, former T&T midfielder Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings was also among the goals as leaders Central FC staged a comeback when defeating San Juan Jabloteh 3-2 at La Horquetta on Friday night.
Cummings’ three international goals have come against CONCACAF giants Mexico, from 14 appearances for T&T, including twice at the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Now 34, Cummings has scored for Central FC in victories over W Connection (2-0), Cunupia FC (3-0) and San Juan Jabloteh (3-2). Central captain Cummings leads all goal-scorers with four goals, including twice on Friday, as Central stayed top-of-the-table after rallying from 2-1 down to grab all three points.
Also rallying impressively were third-placed Club Sando. Led by Nicholas Dillon’s two penalties, “Sando” twice came from two goals down to draw a thriller 4-4 with Rangers in the second match of Friday’s double-header at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. A game of many beautiful goals began with Rangers leading 2-0 from Tyronne Charles’ spectacular curling free-kick and Ataulla Guerra’s low shot, following a defensive error.
Kareem Riley’s wickedly curling free-kick sent Rangers’ goalkeeper Jabari Brice the wrong way for 2-1 and Dillon’s first penalty knotted up the scores at 2-2. But almost immediately La Horquetta captain Charles got his second, powerfully sending the ball inside the near post with the outside of his right foot and Isaiah Lee spectacularly re-directed a corner-kick, giving La Horquetta a 4-2 advantage. Sando’s second comeback began with Nathaniel O’Garro roofing the ball with a first-time shot in the 89th minute, and Dillon converted a penalty four minutes into added-on time to give the South team a deserved share of the spoils
Meanwhile, veteran defenders Robert Primus and Radanfah Abu Bakr scored the opening three goals as second-placed AC Port of Spain humbled newcomers and defending Super League (second tier) champions Prisons FC 5-0. At age 36, “Abu” has been having a terrific season at central defence, but provides a threat from set plays as well. He scored the second and third goals against Prison, while missing two others.
Defence Force also moved up the table after edging a closely-fought protective services derby 2-0 before a huge turnout of fans Sunday at the Police Barracks. Brent Sam scored a first half penalty, before substitute Lashawn Roberts powerfully blasted the second across goal in the dying stages.
Defence Force have won their last two and are turning their guns on youthful W Connection this weekend.