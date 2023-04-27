Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico.
And according to men’s team player Moriba De Freitas, there is concern amongst the national players that they will also miss 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7.
President of National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) Jason Hills, via a media release earlier this week, confirmed T&T failed to meet the deadline date for registration for the AmeriCup.
According to NBFTT, “there were challenges inherited by the Board of Directors with critical decisions and sacrifices to make. Therefore, it was decided to focus on Trinidad and Tobago’s immediate mission: participation at the 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7 in Israel.”
“We are in discussion and constant communication with our major funding partners in an attempt to send this team to the WCQ in Israel next month,” the media release added.
However, De Freitas expressed disbelief that with the Qualifiers around the corner, there has been no communication with the players. “There has been no preparation, no communication, no team selected to travel, no information posted on the 3x3 site, no letters sent to employers, nothing that shows that a national team is about to travel to Israel within the next few days,” he fumed.
“Many teams are already in camp and the players’ names are posted on the FIBA 3x3 platform. We are excited as our team is still up as participants, but we are concerned as we see no evidence that we are about to travel. We are looking for answers,” he added.
De Freitas was also disappointed with the missed AmeriCup opportunity, calling it an “unsportsmanlike foul up” on the part of the administrators of the sport. He continued: “To date players have not been updated by the NBFTT on the reasons why we are being denied the opportunity to defend our position at AmeriCup 2023.”
“This tournament was critical to TTO as one team from that group would earn a place in the 2024 Olympic Qualifiers. Some top teams already qualified so the opening would go to the next team in line. “This is the closest that any senior male or female basketball team in Trinidad and Tobago have gotten to the Olympics in any format of the sport. That is one of the advantages of 3x3,” De Freitas pointed out.
“This unsportsmanlike foul up raises serious additional concerns for us as national team players because now more than ever, we cannot afford to miss the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers on May 6-7. It is the only option left,” he concluded.
According to the media release, Hills accepted full responsibility for the non-registration of the T&T 3x3 teams for the FIBA AmeriCup Tournament scheduled for November 2023. “This was a tough decision, but it was done in the face of the NBFTT’s present challenges,” the media release stated.
“In recognising the possible disappointment that may be felt, Hills apologises to players, coaches, match officials and the general membership for the impact of this decision even as the NBFTT prepares to embrace future opportunities.”
Success in the qualifiers in Israel would secure T&T passage into its first senior male basketball World Cup which is a pathway towards participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers. The registration deadline for the World Cup is today.
De Freitas also noted that failure to send a team to the Qualifiers in Israel, for which T&T is registered to compete, could lead to FIBA sanctions.
Possible sanctions include automatic ineligibility to participate at the next edition of the FIBA 3x3 National Team Competition and a monetary fine.
Additionally, a ban from participating in any FIBA 3x3 National Team Competition not exceeding one Olympic cycle may be also imposed.