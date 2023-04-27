Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

West Indies Test pacer Kemar Roach showed his pedigree with an inspired spell for Surrey to put them in charge of their rain-hit English County Championship match against Warwickshire, yesterday.

Roach spearheaded the Surrey attack with three for 31 from 13 overs, and Warwickshire reached 143 for eight in the 51 overs possible before bad light stopped play on the rain-marred first day of the Division 1 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.