WELL-TIMED RUN: Princess Alex, centre, with Sven Balroop up, is about to overhaul Uno Mas in the dying stages of the fifth event of last Saturday’s horse racing card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. The 17/1 shot prevailed by half-length, while Reprisal, left, ended up seventh in the 1,600-metre turf contest for 40-25 rated horses. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK