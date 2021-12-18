West Indies women will play hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, according to the full updated fixture.

The two sides will kick off the tournament on March 4 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga. The first set of games will also see two massive rivalries take the centre stage, with Australia taking on England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 5 and India facing Pakistan in Tauranga the following day.