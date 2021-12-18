AFTER sitting out the first three events, Sven Balroop rode two consecutive winners eight days ago to share riding honours on Derby Day at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
And punters playing the Con Te Partrio /La Reine win double for just one dollar would have been rewarded with a whopping $179.
It was not the first time that Balroop had notched back-to-back winners at mouth-watering odds this season as he had booted home La Reine at odds of 8/1 and 17/1 shot Princess Alex on April 24 to complete a 163/1 double.
The first winner this time brought in the majority of the money as Con Te Partiro was by far the biggest upset winner of the season thus far—with just one day remaining (the December 27 Boxing Day holiday card).
The four-year-old, owned by The Stranger and trained by Fred De Freitas won the fourth event of the seven-race card—the Mackeson Modified Benchmark Handicap for 25 and lower rated horses—over 1,100 metres on turf at odds of almost 38/1.
The previous biggest outsider to score was Desert Dancer at 24/1 when the season got going on New Year’s Day.
Racing for the first time in eight months, there was no rust as La Reine just held off Pawan Putra to win the fifth—Guinness Modified Benchmark Handicap for 50-35 rated horses—by about a head for owner GNT Racing and trainer Glenn Mendez.
It was the fourth runner-up finish in succession for Pawan Putra, while 7/2 third fancy La Reine was scoring for the second time in succession.
Three other horses notched back-to-back wins, but they were achieved in consecutive race days.
Before the excitement of the Trinidad Derby Stakes had died down, Coup D’Etat and Alani treated fans to a rousing stretch duel in the 1,350-metre Malta Modified Benchmark Handicap for 35 and lower rated horses to bring the curtain down on the 12th round of the Arima Race Club’s (ARC) 2021 Season.
Coup D’Etat, with 2015 champion jockey Prayven Badrie in the saddle, just got the better of the 7/5 second fancy by less than a length in the battle of two horses which had prevailed on the previous race day two weeks earlier.
The 4/5 favourite was bred by former ARC president Kama Maharaj and runs in the colours of his Shivam, an eight-time champion owner.
The other horses to score for the second race day did so in the first two races on the card.
After beginning the November 27 card with a facile 7¼ length triumph over 45-30 rivals, Lady Bird, half-sister to Stewards Cup winner Affirmative, was unstoppable again, despite stepping up in class and distance.
The four-year-old, owned by Dave Chadee and trained by his father Harold, made all the running again with 2014 champion apprentice Kerron Khelawan up to take the 1,200-metre Shandy Carib Modified Benchmark Handicap for 60-45 rated horses by a couple lengths.
About 40 minutes earlier, Peace N Glory, who had just got up in the last few strides to score for the first time in a few years two weeks earlier, repeated in the 40-25 class to begin action on the wet, gloom afternoon for owner Rhanie Mohammed and her husband Glen, the trainer.
The evens favourite, who placed third in the Derby five years ago, was about two lengths clear of Smooth Sailing at the end of the 1,750-metre Heineken Modified Benchmark Handicap with Keshan Balgobin astride again.
Defending champ John O’Brien saddled Wise Guy and Stroke Of Luck to be the leading trainer of the day.
Raroma Stable’s Stroke Of Luck won the Carib Brewery Derby Stakes, the most prestigious race on the calendar, while last year’s Derby hero Wise Guy, owned by PT Racing, beat the 80-60 rated horses over 1,500 metres on turf in the third—the Malta Carib Modified Benchmark Handicap.
Defending and six-time champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh shared riding honours with Balroop as he partnered both horses.