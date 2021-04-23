Bangladesh still hold upper hand

Sri Lanka weren’t quite derailed by the two wickets that fell on the third evening, yesterday, but it’s true that Bangladesh’s spinners created plenty of chances on a pitch that’s roughed up considerably, more than the home side did in their long haul in the middle.
Sri Lanka were 229 for three at stumps, still well adrift of the follow-on mark after Bangladesh declared at 541 for seven. Only ten wickets have fallen for 770 runs after three days and Taijul Islam, the Bangladesh left-arm spinner, put it down to the lack of help from the surface.
“This pitch doesn’t have much help for the bowlers,” Taijul said. “We have to be very disciplined to get near a winning position. We have to cut down the runs, and get wickets early (today). We will definitely play to win but we also don’t want to lose control at any stage. The rough areas aren’t producing a lot of sharp turn in any direction. We just have to be disciplined, and prey on the batsmen’s weakness.”
Sri Lanka were going well during the 114-run opening stand between captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne, but Bangladesh’s bowlers struck thrice after that. Thirimanne fell at the stroke of tea, having made a comfortable half-century. Oshada Fernando and Angelo Mathews then both got out after getting good starts in the last session.
Mathews struck four quick boundaries before missing a length ball off Taijul Islam that was delivered from over the wicket, angling towards the off stump. Mathews fell for a 32-ball 25. Oshada was earlier caught down the leg side off Taskin Ahmed after he made 20 off 42 balls.
In the last 40-odd minutes, there were several close shaves too. First, Karunaratne’s mistimed pull shot hit a ducking Saif Hassan at short-leg. There was no damage done but later in the over, Dhananjaya de Silva edged Ebadat Hossain through the slips, moments after a fielder was removed from that same spot.
In the following over, a drive from Karunaratne dropped just short of the bowler Islam before the captain survived two more close calls off the same bowler a little while later. Karunaratne was given out when Islam got one to hit his back pad, but replays showed the ball would have missed his leg stump. One ball later, Karunaratne jumped out of his crease and appeared to have defended the ball.
The third umpire ruled out the review as he felt the ball had hit bat first but replays later showed that the ball had hit Karunaratne’s toe first. The day ended with de Silva smashing Islam for a superb straight drive, leaving the match interestingly poised.