Bankay strikes 3rd ton of trials

Aaron Bankay became the third player to score a century in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-19 trials after slamming an entertaining 122 to lead Central/South West to a comprehensive 100-run victory over South East/South in the final game of the four-team series at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, yesterday.
He is the second batsman from the Central/South West team to post a ton following Justin Jagessar’s hundred last week Thursday.
Jagessar was also in the middle of the entertainment yesterday, slamming 53 to help set up his team’s 309 for seven off 50 overs, which is also the highest team total of the series.
South East/South were dismissed for 209 in 45.2 overs in reply.
Jagessar and Bankay gave Central South West a flying start after being asked to bat first.
Jagessar was the aggressor early on, going after opening fast bowlers Chris Sadanan and Ricardo Chase, counting four boundaries in the first two overs.
The right-handed opening batsmen kept the tempo going, cutting a short wide ball from Chase to backward point for four before pulling the right arm pacer to the midwicket fence for another boundary. The next ball was clipped off his pads and ran close to the ropes but the Central/South West batsmen were quick enough to run four runs. Jagessar ended the over with another boundary clipped off the pads that raced to the fine-leg ropes as the score raced to 45 without loss after just five overs.
Bankay got into the groove with a straight four off the left-arm medium pacer Sadanan to take Central/South West past 50.
The right-hander eventually brought up his 50 with a double to fine leg off Sadanan but the batsmen closed down after the reaching milestone.
Bankay picked up the slack at the other end, sweeping and pulling left-arm spinner Isiah Gomez for consecutive fours as Central/South West went past 100 in the 16th over.
South East/South struck back shortly after with off-spinner Darren Samlal bowling Jagessar for 53 off 59 balls. Jagessar struck nine fours and a six.
Bankay then reached his 50 with a single off Samlal and continued to hold the innings together to set up their huge total.
He and Kyle Kissondath (42) put on 98 for the second wicket before Kissondath was stumped off Gomez.
Joined by Rahul Pitiram, Bankay brought up his century with a four off a full toss from off-spinner Ranjiv Droojansingh down the ground.
Bankay was eventually trapped lbw to Sadanan as he tried to go leg-side in the 42nd over with the score on 240. He faced 120 balls and struck 18 fours.
Pitiram picked up where Bankay left off, striking a six and two fours in his 42 off 57 balls while Nick Ramlal ended the innings with a bang, striking 19 off eight balls with a six and two fours as the score went past 300.
In reply South East/South lost opener Isiah Hyman edging a pull off a short ball from Lemuel Matthews to wicketkeeper Bankay in the fourth over with the sore on 11.
However, Kyle Roopchand and Romario King revived the chase briefly, taking the score to 52 before Justin Manick intervened to with two wickets in his second over.
The right-arm pacer had Roopchand caught for 22 before Droojansingh edged a pull to Bankay for a “duck”.
South East/South slipped further to 68 for three after King was caught off the bowling of Amrit Dass for 27. Samlal and Gomez kept the innings going, taking the score to 131 before Samlal was caught at mid on for 34 off the bowling of Ronillstar Perreira.
Gomez resisted with 52, which included five fours and two sixes before he was caught by Nick Ramlal off Ravi Sankar to end any chance of South East/South reaching the target. The top players from the trials will now play a ‘Best vs Best’ game tomorrow at the same venue. Anderson Mahase will skipper Team A while Isiah Gomez will lead Team B.
Summarised Scores:
Central/South West 309-7 (50 overs) (Aaron Bankay 122, Justin Jagessar 53, Kyle Kissondath 42; Isiah Gomez 2/43, Nicklye Jalim 2/43) vs South East/South 209 (45.2 overs) (Isiah Gomez 52, Darren Samlal 34, Romario King 27; Ravi Sankar 2/15, Rajeev Ramnath 2/22)—Central/South West won by 100 runs
Best vs Best squads:
Team A--Anderson Mahase (captain), Josh Telemaque, Nicholas Elliott, Sachin Emrit, Andrew Rambaran, Orlando James, Chadeon Raymond, Gerald Chin, Sion Hackett, Shazad Mohammed, Nick Ramlal, Vasant Singh, Matthew Gittens, Eziekel Joefield. Rayad Emrit (coach), Kenneth Samuel (manager).
Team B—Isiah Gomez (captain), Justin Jagessar, Aaron Bankay, Kyle Roopchand, Rajeev Ramnath, Darren Samlal, Justin Manick, Shiva Sankar, Amrit Dass, Amrit Kistow, Chris Sadanan, Lemuel Matthews, Kyle Kissondath. Deonarine Deyal (coach), Milton Siboo (manager).