Banking on youth

NATIONAL MEN’S FOOTBALL COACH Terry Fenwick was short in the goalkeeper department before the Soca Warriors’ departure yesterday for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bahamas and St Kitts-Nevis.
Fenwick had the headache of at one time having only uncapped 21-year-old W Connection goalie Denzil Smith available, until just before departure, when policeman Adrian Foncette -- the starting keeper during the 2-1 win over the USA four years ago -- was deemed medically fit.
Denmark-born goalie Nicklus Frenderup, started in both preliminary World Cup qualifiers against Guyana (3-0 win) and Puerto Rico (1-1) last March, but was unavailable after his wife had their first child earlier this week. Given the goalkeeper issues, Frenderup has made himself available for the second of the June qualifiers against St Kitt-Nevis.
Another very experienced national goalkeeper was among three players deemed unavailable for selection, after each individual returned two consecutive Covid-19 positive results this week.
All other members of the contingent, which departed Piarco yesterday, returned negative results and will undergo further PCR tests on arrival in Nassau, Bahamas. Players will be isolated in a bubble, following the necessary protocols through the duration of the trip. And along with members of support staff, will be monitored by medical personal under strict supervision.
The team left for Miami yesterday where they would have overnighted, before connecting to Nassau today. Head coach Terry Fenwick named a 28-man roster for two critical matches against the Bahamas, in Nassau, next week Saturday, and St Kitts-Nevis, in Santo Domingo on June 8. There was no place in Fenwick’s selection for veteran Andre Boucaud, whose inclusion as a late substitute against Puerto Rico in March sparked official protest by Guyana and Puerto Rico on the grounds that he was an ineligible player. FIFA, world football’s governing body, stated it would not open an investigation, deeming the protest not to have met the criteria for disciplinary action.
Fenwick has given a first call up to former San Juan Jabloteh midfielder Nickel Orr, now playing in Cyprus, along with former national youth footballers Jesse Williams (Colerane FC Academy/Ireland), Gary Griffith III (Colerane FC Academy/Ireland), Luke Singh (Toronto FC) and Andre Fortune II (Memphis 901/USA).
Returning after long absences are defenders Radanfah Abu Bakr, Shannon Gomes (Sacramento Republic/USA), Daniel Carr, Jomal Williams (Metapan/El Salvador), Hasim Arcia (Defence Force) and Keson Julien (FC Sheriff/Moldova).
Singh, Williams and Frenderup will be available for selection only for the St Kitts-Nevis encounter and will join the camp in Santo Domingo.
“It’s been fantastic the response that we’ve had,” said an encouraged Fenwick. “I’m pleased to bring them together. I’m delighted with the players that I’ve got on the ground in Trinidad and Tobago as well. They’ve been brilliant. I love them to death. They have showed lots of professionalism,” he added.
T&T SQUAD:
Goalkeepers — Nicklas Frenderup (Ranheim), Adrian Foncette (Police FC ) Denzil Smith (W Connection)
Defenders — Radanfah Abu Bakr (Free Agent), Robert Primus FC (Bengaluru) Keston Julien (FC Sheriff), Shannon Gomes (Sacramento Republic) Sheldon Bateau (KV Mechelen) Aubrey David (Deportivo Saprissa), Justin Garcia (Defence Force) Jesse Williams (Coleraine FC) Neveal Hackshaw (Indy Eleven FC), Noah Powder (Real Salt Lake), Luke Singh (Toronto FC).
Midfielders — Duane Muckette (Free Agent), Michel Poon-Angeron (Free Agent), Andre Fortune II (Memphis FC 901), Daniel Phillips (Watford), Hashim Arcia (Defence Force), Judah Garcia (Free Agent), Khaleem Hyland (Al Batin FC), Joevin Jones (Inter-Miami FC).
Forwards — Levi Garcia (AEK Athens), Daniel Carr FC (Bengaluru), Gary Griffith III (Coleraine FC), Ryan Telfer (Atletico Ottawa), Nickel Orr (Paeek FC), Jomal Williams (Metapan FC)
Head Coach — Terence Fenwick.