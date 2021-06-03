Baptiste, women’s 4x1 for ‘NACAC New Life’

Trinidad and Tobago track star Kelly-Ann Baptiste is expected to do battle with Jamaica’s reigning double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida, USA, on Saturday.
Baptiste is listed for action in the women’s 100 metres dash. Jamaica has strong representation in the century. Thompson-Herah, Natasha Morrison and Briana Williams are among six sprinters from the northern Caribbean island expected to be on show in the event. Thompson-Herah is second on the 2021 world outdoor performance list with a 10.78 seconds scorcher, while Morrison and Williams are fourth and 11th, respectively, at 10.87 and 10.98.
According to a NACAC media release, yesterday, “some 200 athletes from 27 countries are expected to be on show at the NACAC New Life Invitational”.
In the women’s 4x100m relay, T&T will square off against Bahamas. National Association of Athletics Administrations of T&T (NAAATT) acting president, George Comissiong told the Express yesterday that the women’s sprint relay team will be chosen from Baptiste, Khalifa St Fort, Reyare Thomas, Kai Selvon and Semoy Hackett.
“T&T has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 4x1, so this meet is an opportunity to build chemistry again. It was also an attempt to reintegrate Michelle-Lee Ahye and Khalifa, both of whom had a hiatus from the sport and would not have run with the team for a while. Michelle-Lee had indicated she was available, but unfortunately is now unable to be at the meet.”
Ahye was banned from the sport for two years for “whereabouts failures”, but is back on the circuit after completing her suspension in April. St Fort took a break from track and field for part of 2019 and all of 2020, but returned to competition this season.