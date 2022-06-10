Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.