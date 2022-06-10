Barbados extended their perfect start to their title defence with a nine-wicket crushing of Leeward Islands in the second round of the Women’s T20 Blaze on Thursday.

In one of only two matches played at the Guyana National Stadium, Barbados needed only 40 balls to easily chase down a paltry 61, and pull off the comprehensive victory. Barbados beat Guyana by seven runs in Tuesday’s opener at the same venue.

Three wicket hauls from captain and off-spinning all-rounder Hayley Matthews (3-9) and seamer Shanika Bruce (3-15) sent Leewards crashing to 60 all out in the penultimate over. Rosalie Dolabaille, batting at number three, top-scored with an unbeaten 14 from 44 balls and number nine Tiffany Thorpe (10) was the only other batter to reach double figures.

In reply, Matthews stroked an unbeaten 23 off 18 balls with three fours as Barbados raced to their target.

The loss was the second for Leeward Islands who went down by four wickets to Windward Islands in their opener. Jamaica also won their second match, brushing aside Windwards by 25 runs, easily defending their own modest total of 91. West Indies batter Rashada Williams top-scored with 25 off 42 balls while fellow international teammates Stafanie Taylor (18), Chenille Henry (12) and Chedean Nation (10) also reached double figures but failed to carry on.

Williams put on 26 for the second wicket with Taylor and a further 28 for the third with Nation but Jamaica collapsed from 67 for two in the 14th over, losing their last eight wickets for 24 runs. Left-arm seamer Jannillea Glasgow wrecked the innings with four for 21 while captain and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher picked up two for 20.

Fletcher then led with the bat for Windwards but her top score of 20 was not enough as the innings plunged to 66 all out in the 17th over. Seamer Jodian Morgan spearheaded Jamaica’s attack with three for 15 while off-spinners Vanessa Watts (2-5) and Taylor (2-17) supported with two wickets apiece. The third round of matches are scheduled for today.

Champ McQuan rolls into ‘National’ quarters

CHAYSE MCQUAN made an impressive start to the defence of his title when the FAR-UVC Senior National Squash Championships served off Thursday night at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

AWAY WIN

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers garnered full points after blanking St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) 2-0 yesterday in their Group C, League B encounter, of the CONCACAF Nations League, at the Arnos Vale Recreation Ground, Kingstown.

Wins for Scorchers, Giants in Dream 11 T10 Blast

Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants got their second win of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast yesterday, defeating Scorpion/Titans Blue Devils but nine runs in the high-scoring second game of a double-header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

In the first game, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers successfully defended 81 for four to beat the Soca Kings by ten runs. The Soca Kings were restricted to 71 for five in their reply.

West Indies lose 2nd ODI by 120 runs

West Indies suffered their tenth straight One-Day International series defeat to Pakistan yesterday after botching a gettable target and slumping to a heavy 120-run loss in the arid heat of Multan.

In pursuit of 276, they looked to be on course when they stormed to 72 for one in the tenth over but flattered to deceive, losing their last nine wickets for 84 runs as left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz scythed through the innings to end with four for 19 from ten overs.

Aranjuez vs Las Lomas in East Zone Div 1 T20 final

Aranjuez Sports will oppose Las Lomas Sports in the final of the East Zone Division 1 T20 competition at Dinsley Ground from 1.30 pm today.

Meanwhile, Fulham Sports will take on Agents Sports in the Senior Division T20 play-off for the right to play Curepe Sports in the final.

Fulham, who defeated Curepe Sports to clinch the 35-over title last month, finished the league phase of the T20 competition is second place while Agents Sports came third.

Gittens on long jump podium again

Tyra Gittens captured women’s long jump bronze at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Thursday.

Gittens produced a wind-assisted 6.57 metres leap to secure third spot, the University of Texas senior finishing behind American Jasmine Moore, the winner at 6.72, and Ghana’s Deborah Acquah (6.60).