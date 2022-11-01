Barbados Pride off the mark in Super50 Cup

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force banked on their experienced spinners to dominate the Combined Campuses and Colleges in their CG United Super50 Cup opener on Monday night.

However, head coach David Furlonge said they may have to adjust their strategy against a much more experienced and versatile Guyana Harpy Eagles line up.

The Red Force will face the Harpy Eagles at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from 2 p.m. today and while it is only the second game of the tournament for both sides, a lot is on the line. The Guyana outfit lost their opening match on Monday against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s Park Oval, so they will be eager to make amends.