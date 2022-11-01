Barbados Pride off the mark in Super50 Cup

Barbados Pride defeated West Indies Academy by six wickets in their Zone B match of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua, yesterday.

The West Indies Academy batting first, were all out in 46 overs, compiling 213 with Keagan Simmons top-scoring on 64, while Kevin Wickham (52) also recorded a half-century and Teddy Bishop chipped in with 45. For the Pride, Roshon Primus and Roston Chase each picked up three wickets apiece.

In the run chase, the Pride reached their target in 44 overs. Chase led the charge by blasting an unbeaten 86 while Zachary McCaskie contributed a solid 71 in their total of 214-4, in easing to a six-wicket win.

Summarised Scores:

WI ACADEMY 213 off 46.1 overs (Keagan Simmons 64, Kevin Wickham 52, Teddy Bishop 45; Roshon Primus 3-27, Roston Chase 3-31) vs PRIDE 214 for four off 44.1 overs (Roston Chase 86 not out, Zachary McCaskie 71)

—Pride won by 6 wickets.

