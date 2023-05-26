Barbados women keep T20 hopes alive

A run-a-ball 49 from Kycia Knight topped a run-a-ball, even half-century from Qiana Joseph, and recently-minted Super50 champions Barbados clinched a four-wicket win against leaders Windward Islands off the last ball in the West Indies Women’s Twenty20 Blaze on Thursday in St Kitts, raising their hopes of double title success.
Knight struck five fours from 49 balls, and the Barbadians defied a brief stoppage for rain in the closing stages, and two run outs in the final over to successfully chase 129 in the final match of the fourth round triple-header under the lights at Warner Park.
The long-serving left-handed opener shared a crucial second wicket stand of 66 with Under-19 international Naijanni Cumberbatch that was the rock upon which Barbados built their assault on the highest target in this year’s tournament.
Cumberbatch made 22, but she and Knight fell with victory in sight before left-hander Kyshona Knight, Kycia’s twin sister, guided the Barbadians to the promised land, formalising the result when she pulled Joseph, bowling her left-arm spin, through mid-wicket for a single to seal the deal.
The result gave Barbados their third win of the tournament, moving them to 12 points at the top of the standings with Guyana, winners over last year’s champions Jamaica in the first match of the day; Windwards remained on eight points from two wins in four matches.
In the fifth and final round today, Barbados play hosts Leeward Islands at Warner Park, Trinidad and Tobago face Guyana at St Paul’s Sports Complex, and Jamaica meet Windwards at Conaree Cricket Ground.
Summarised scores:
WINDWARD ISLANDS 128-8, 20 overs (Qiana Joseph 50, Malika Edwards 20; Shamilia Connell 3/16, Allison Gordon 2/20).
vs BARBADOS 129-6, 20 overs (Kycia Knight 49, Naijanni Cumberbatch 22; Zaida James 2/27).
—Barbados won by four wickets.