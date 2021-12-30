Barca’s Covid crisis worsens

Barcelona have just nine first-team players available for Sunday’s trip to Mallorca after confirming that Sergino Dest, Abde Ezzalzouli and Philippe Coutinho have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 10 players have now been ruled out this weekend with the virus as they isolate at their homes, per LaLiga protocols.

Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet all received positive results earlier this week.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets is also missing for the trip to San Moix through suspension, while Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite are all recovering from injuries.

Of those five, Pedri is closest to full fitness and could feature on the bench at Mallorca. New signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until January 3.

That leaves Barca with just nine first-team players for their first LaLiga match of 2022, including two goalkeepers: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig and Luuk de Jong.

LaLiga rules state that games must go ahead if teams have at least five first-team players available and are able to field a 13-man squad, including one goalkeeper, with the numbers made up through B team and academy players.

Barca are not the only side dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, with Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad also hit hard, but a LaLiga spokesman said all games remain on this weekend as things stand.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have confirmed that head coach Diego Simeone and first-team players Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Koke and Hector Herrera tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from their winter break.

Atletico said they are all asymptomatic and are isolating in their homes, per LaLiga protocols.

The LaLiga champions, who have lost four matches in a row, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Lewis: Athletes showed resilience

Lewis: Athletes showed resilience

BRIAN LEWIS, Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president, credited the TTO athletes for bouncing back in a tough year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the TTOC’s Annual Awards Ceremony—themed “The glass is not half-empty”—Lewis praised all national athletes on their performances over the past 12 months and applauded their bravery and determination to represent T&T on the global stage

ALMOST!

ALMOST!

It was a tight finish but a sub-par batting performance from the West Indies Under-19s proved to be their undoing as South Africa took a 2-1 lead in the four-match Youth One Day International series after a narrow one-wicket victory in the penultimate game of the series at Cumberland Playing Field, in St Vincent, yesterday.

Grizzlies maul Lakers

Grizzlies maul Lakers

Ja Morant scored 41 points, Desmond Bane added 20 and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-99 on Wednesday night.

Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the home season.

The 37-year-old will leave the Test arena after the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and then bow out entirely from Black Caps duty following ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022.

Barca’s Covid crisis worsens

Barcelona have just nine first-team players available for Sunday’s trip to Mallorca after confirming that Sergino Dest, Abde Ezzalzouli and Philippe Coutinho have tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 10 players have now been ruled out this weekend with the virus as they isolate at their homes, per LaLiga protocols.

+2
NO SURPRISE

NO SURPRISE

TEAM TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul and track and field athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye are the Trinida…