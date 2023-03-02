Barca win Copa Clasico

Trinidad and Tobago will likely be without in-form striker Levi Garcia for this country’s remaining two CONCACAF Nations League B Group C fixtures away to Bahamas on March 24 and in Tobago against Nicaragua on March 27.

Garcia, 25, has suffered a sprained right abductor when playing for his Greek top-flight club, AEK Athens who won 2-0 against Asteras Tripoli on Sunday. Led by Garcia’s 11 league goals (16 for the season), AEK Athens are currently second in the league, two points adrift of leaders Panathinaikos, but with a match in hand.