It is no joke. Time does not stand still.
I was reminded of that reality yesterday when news came through about Lendl Simmons’ retirement from international cricket. That info took me right back to a day at Gilbert Park during a Trinidad and Tobago trial match, too many years ago.
Simmons was still firmly a teenager then; so would have been Denesh Ramdin. I don’t have any recollection of Ramdin from that day, but I did interview the young Lendl. So to be writing today about his retirement and that of Ramdin, both at age 37, really gave me pause.
The eras are certainly changing.
It seems almost like the other day that Simmons, Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul were part of the West Indies team that won the Costcutter Under-15 World Challenge in the year 2000. That side was captained by another Trinidad and Tobago player, Tishan Maraj and also included future Windies senior team players Assad Fudadin, Xavier Marshall and Krishmar Santokie.
With West Indies cricket in the early stages of what has become a terminal decline, there was great hope that the youngsters from that squad would have formed the core for a revival of the international team’s fortunes. But things haven’t turned out quite that way.
Some of that early promise was fulfilled though.
Simmons, Ramdin and Rampaul helped West Indies to World T20 success, Ramdin and Rampaul both being part of the 2012 and 2016 title-winning teams, and Simmons, the one in 2016 when his half-century in the semi-final against India played a major part in the Caribbean side winning that tournament.
Chancy but very exciting, Simmons 51-ball 82 at the Wankhede Stadium underlined the kind of player he was — a match-winner on his day. The T20 format is where the relative of WI coach Phil did his best work.
Lendl was especially hard to stop when he got going in the Caribbean Premier League. ‘Simmo’ doesn’t have a team for this season, but is still the tournament’s leading scorer, all-time. He also had some good times in the Indian Premier League. But Simmons can also lay claim to a double-century in first-class cricket — 282 against touring England in 2009.
Ramdin, the wicketkeeper/batsman who became West Indies captain, was himself a stroke-maker, hence they called him “Shotta”. The best gloveman of his generation in the West Indies, he was also a top-performer in the CPL and was also good enough to make four Test centuries.
Ramdin should have had more, given his skill both in from and behind the stumps. In fact, despite the success both he and Simmons had at the T20 level where they proved themselves to be winners, they both had more runs to give. Windies cricket did not get the best out of them.
Ramdin’s tendency to be blunt, or some might say irreverent in his speech did not work in his favour. His “talk nah Viv” statement in response to comments from the WI legend have stuck with him. And in the end, he was not able to back up his defiance with steady performances in the Test arena.
Simmons’ inconsistency also left him with a record that would have bemused those who watched him play. But the numbers always tell a story, often a truthful one.
In a sense, the careers of these two players are emblematic of what West Indies cricket has been like over the last 20-plus years. Promise and performance to excite at times but not enough.
The thing that must worry people like Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams is that batting talents like Simmons and Ramdin, even though the were flawed, are, arguably, not emerging now.
It is like WI cricket is in a barrel with no bottom; the plunging to lower depths just does not stop. The ways cricketers are being developed have not changed sufficently or at all, to meet the demands of these times.
So while the next generation is now on the scene — led by Nicholas Pooran — trying to make West Indies a winning brand once more, let us not quickly forget the class from which Simmons, Ramdin and Rampaul emerged. Can’t be sure that better is sure to come.
