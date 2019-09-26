The inaugural Brooklyn Bar and Vibes International Cycling Classic rolls off Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of the two popular Woodbrook liming spots, Brooklyn Bar and Cookkin Vibez.
The corner of Roberts and Carlos Streets will be the start and finish line for the main event, the 40-lap race that is expected to take some 50 local and international cyclists - part of the estimated 200 bikers taking part in other categories - around a 900m circuit. That circuit starts at the intersection in-between Brooklyn and Vibez, then proceeds East before taking a left turn to Murray Street then another left onto Tragarete Road. After heading West on Tragarete, riders will take another left onto Rosalino Street before merging onto Roberts Street back to the intersection.