The inaugural Brooklyn Bar and Vibes International Cycling Classic rolls off Sunday at 3 p.m. at the intersection of the two popular Woodbrook liming spots, Brooklyn Bar and Cookkin Vibez.

The corner of Roberts and Carlos Streets will be the start and finish line for the main event, the 40-lap race that is expected to take some 50 local and international cyclists - part of the estimated 200 bikers taking part in other categories - around a 900m circuit. That circuit starts at the intersection in-between Brooklyn and Vibez, then proceeds East before taking a left turn to Murray Street then another left onto Tragarete Road. After heading West on Tragarete, riders will take another left onto Rosalino Street before merging onto Roberts Street back to the intersection.

DEFENCE FORCE, the first ever Division One champions of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament, will be at Diego Martin this evening for their final match of the 2019 competition against Mathura ReUnited at 4 p.m.

WILL LEE advanced to the finals in his three events in the Solo Badminton Tournament Friday night at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Caledonia Clippers gave up a 10-point lead in the third quarter and allowed Straker Nets to win 85-77 in overtime on Friday night, forcing a third and deciding game in the finals of the North Zone Basketball Commission Men’s First Division.

Andwuelle Wright exited the IAAF World Athletics Championship men’s long jump event, yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete falling short in his bid to secure a spot in today’s final.

With their nearest challengers on a bye, Naparima College will be aiming to consolidate their lead atop the Premier Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League when round six is played today.