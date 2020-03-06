Bascombe, Augustine, Serville headline Carifta trials

Reigning Carifta Games champions Shaniqua Bascombe and Devin Augustine will be on show at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain this weekend, at the NGC/National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) Carifta trials.
Bascombe struck gold in the girls’ under-17 200 metres event at last year’s Carifta meet in the Cayman Islands. But the talented sprinter is one year older and is now campaigning in the under-20 age-group. Bascombe is listed for action in today’s 100m dash and tomorrow’s 200.
Like Bascombe, 2019 Carifta Games boys’ under-17 100m champion Augustine has moved into the under-20 category. He will also bid for selection in the 100 and 200.
Bascombe, Augustine, Tyriq Horsford and Safiya John were the four Trinidad and Tobago gold medallists in the Cayman Islands last year. Horsford, who won his fifth Carifta javelin title on the trot in 2019, turned 20 in January and is no longer in the junior ranks.
John, the girls’ open heptathlon champion, is still eligible but she is on scholarship at University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, in the United States. Though not on the Carifta trials start list, she is among the foreign-based athletes who will be considered for selection along with Texas-based Taejha Badal and Tatianna Martinez.
Rae-Anne Serville, who recently accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Southern California (USC), is expected to line up in today’s girls’ under-20 400m. She is the national record holder in the event at 52.89 seconds. Tomorrow, Serville will clash with Bascombe in the 200.
The trials cast also includes jumpers Kelsey Daniel and Keone John, throwers Christopher Crawford, Jayden Scott, Gyasi Boisson and Antonia Sealy, hurdlers Karessa Kirton, Patrice Richards and Justin Guy, and sprinters Olivia Miller, Dominic Cole, Shakeem McKay and Avindale Smith.
Miller is an American with T&T parentage. She will compete in the girls’ under-17 100m and 200m events, and is hopeful of earning selection for the April 10-13 Carifta Games in Bermuda.
The trials will start at 10 a.m. today.