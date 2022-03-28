Shaniqua Bascombe captured the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Preparation Meet #4 girls’ under-20 sprint double at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, on Saturday.
Running into a strong 2.5 metres per second headwind, Bascombe stopped the clock at 11.79 seconds to win the 100 metres dash. The Cougars sprinter topped the 200 in 24.67.
Bascombe, who will represent T&T at the April 16-18 Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica, was the fastest female on show on Saturday. Mauricia Prieto won the women’s 100m in 11.85 seconds, forcing her Simplex teammate Kamaria Durant to settle for second in 12.17. Prieto was also victorious in the 200, getting to the line in 23.65. There were sprint doubles too for Concorde athletes Janae De Gannes and Revell Webster.
De Gannes won the girls’ under-17 100m in 12.52 seconds and the 200m in 24.45. In the boys’ under-20 category, Webster topped the 100m field in 10.76, with second spot going to Shakeem McKay of Abilene Wildcats in 10.80. Webster was golden in the 200 in 21.54. Cougars sprinter Dylan Woodruffe won the boys’ under-17 100m in 11.06 seconds, from Jamario Russell of Memphis Pioneers in 11.13. Another Cougars athlete, Khadeem Ryan was third in 11.18.
Jeremy Charles of Point Fortin New Jets (PFNJ) triumphed in the men’s 100m dash in a wind-aided 10.72 seconds. Concorde’s Omari Lewis clocked 21.72 for top spot in the men’s 200m.
Kaiyin Morris of Cougars won the boys’ under-17 400m in 49.85 seconds. Memphis Pioneers athlete Cyril Sumner emerged victorious in the boys’ under-20 400 in 48.81. And PFNJ’s Nyame Andrews clocked 49.34 to triumph in the men’s 400.
In the men’s 1,500m, Jordan Ross of UTT Patriots returned a time of four minutes, 36.94 seconds to claim top spot, ahead of Masters athlete Curtis Brereton (5:22.22).
Brian Morris won the boys’ under-20 110m hurdles, the Cougars athlete clocking 14.66 seconds to get the better of Keone John (14.96). John’s Memphis Pioneers clubmate, Kadesh Roberts clocked 55.13 in the men’s 400m hurdles. And IG Fastlane’s Jenna Marie Thomas got home in 1:06.58 in the girls’ under-17 400 hurdles.
Concorde finished one-two in the girls’ under-17 long jump. Gianna Paul won with a 5.53 metres leap, with second spot going to De Gannes at 5.29.
Kenika Cassar threw an impressive 42.00 metres in the girls’ under-17 javelin. Her Toco TAFAC teammate, Lorenzo Luces topped the men’s triple jump with a 15.35m personal best.
Hezekiel Romeo was the class of the men’s shot put field, throwing the iron ball 17.59m. El Dorado East Secondary athlete Nathaniel Mathura was victorious in the men’s javelin with a 56.45m effort.
Tobago Falcons thrower Christopher Crawford landed the implement 54.10m for gold in the men’s discus. And in the boys’ under-20 discus, Fatima College’s Jaden James threw 49.25m.