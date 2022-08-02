Bascombe just short, Antoine misses high jump at World U-20

Shaniqua Bascombe missed out on a lane in the World Athletics U-20 Championship women’s 100 metres semis by the narrowest of margins in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.
Bascombe finished fifth in heat two in 11.71 seconds—the same time clocked by fourth-placed Lucy May Sleeman of Ireland. The photo finish camera separated Sleeman and Bascombe by one-thousandth of a second, the former earning a slight edge and the last semi-final berth on offer. Sleeman was one of three sprinters progressing to today’s semis on time.
Bascombe’s Trinidad and Tobago teammate, Kyah La Fortune was eighth in heat seven in 11.99 seconds, and did not advance. Natasha Fox was eliminated in the opening round of the women’s 400m. The T&T quartermiler finished seventh in heat three and 33rd overall in 58.09 seconds.
Aaron Antoine was a non-starter in men’s high jump qualifying. The T&T jumper missed out on the competition in unfortunate circumstances.
“Antoine was being prepped in the area set aside for physiotherapy when the call to report for the start of the event was made,” according to an NAAATT social media post. “Not having responded in a timely manner,” the post continued, “a decision was taken to debar Antoine from competing. A protest was immediately lodged by the team manager for his inclusion. However, the protest was denied by the Jury of Appeal.”
Dillon Leacock will be on show at 11.25 a.m. (T&T time) in the opening heat of the men’s 400m hurdles. At 12.32 p.m. Shakeem McKay faces the starter in the second men’s 200m first round heat. Seven minutes later, Revell Webster runs in heat three. The 200 semis start at 4.35p.m.