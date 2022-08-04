Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies “A” grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Bangladesh “A” yesterday.

On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible due a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.