Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Shaniqua Bascombe

T&T SPRINTER: Shaniqua Bascombe

Shaniqua Bascombe reached the semi-final round of the women’s 200 metres event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Bascombe finished fourth in the opening first round heat in 23.63 seconds to advance to the semis on time. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter was 12th fastest in the heats.

Bascombe exited the event in the semi-final round. She finished fifth in the second heat and 18th overall in 23.82 seconds. The top eight sprinters progressed to today’s championship race.

“I feel good,” Bascombe said in an interview on NAAATT social media, after her half-lap semi-final.

“I didn’t make it to the semi-finals in the 100, so making it to the semi-finals here makes me feel proud, and makes me understand the kind of work I have to put in.”

Anthony Diaz landed the spear 55.38 metres for eighth spot in Group “B” of the men’s javelin. The T&T athlete was 17th overall, and did not qualify for the final.

Jaden De Souza, Shakeem McKay, Elijah Simmons and Revell Webster combined for a 40.77 seconds clocking in the men’s 4x100m relay. Anchorman Webster crossed the line fifth in heat four.

T&T, though, were later promoted to third following the disqualification of Colombia and France. T&T finished 13th overall, and did not advance to the final.

T&T were also eliminated in the women’s 4x1. Reneisha Andrews, Bascombe, Kayla Caesar and Kyah La Fortune teamed up for sixth spot in heat one and 14th overall in 46.44 seconds.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mindley gives WI ‘A’ first day edge

Fast bowler Marquino Mindley’s early three-wicket burst took the headlines as West Indies “A” grabbed the honours on a shortened opening day of the first four-day “Test” against Bangladesh “A” yesterday.

On a day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground when only 43 overs were possible due a long break to deal with a dodgy bowler’s run-up, the visitors reached 135 for six after being sent in.

Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Shaniqua Bascombe reached the semi-final round of the women’s 200 metres event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.

Bascombe finished fourth in the opening first round heat in 23.63 seconds to advance to the semis on time. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter was 12th fastest in the heats.

Davis Cup men win first match

Davis Cup men win first match

AFTER finally winning their first match yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago team will have a last chance to win a fixture when American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The hosts will oppose the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) in a battle of the two winless teams to avoid the cellar place in Group B when the round-robin stage concludes.

T&T sprinters advance

T&T sprinters advance

REIGNING Men’s 200 metres champion Jereem Richards will look to continue his campaign to successfully defend his title when he lines up in semi-final three today as the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games continue.

Richards, sixth at the World Athletics Championships Men’s 200m final last month in Eugene, Oregon, booked his spot in the semis after cruising to victory in heat five, crossing the line in 20.68 seconds.

40 to represent T&T at Goodwill meet

VETERAN coach Maurice Faria will lead a 40-member national team at the 2022 Goodwill Swim Meet, which will splashes off at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva from August 19-21.

Raphael Ali is North Zone’s best cricketer

Raphael Ali is North Zone’s best cricketer

Raphael Ali was named the North Zone Cricket Council’s Cricketer of the Year at Monday’s prize-giving ceremony at the Barataria Community Centre.

Ali, playing for the Invincible team, scored a total of 134 runs in the Zone’s T20 and 40-over competitions and also took 18 wickets with best figures of seven for 33.