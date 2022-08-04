Bascombe misses out on World U-20 200 final

Shaniqua Bascombe reached the semi-final round of the women’s 200 metres event at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.
Bascombe finished fourth in the opening first round heat in 23.63 seconds to advance to the semis on time. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter was 12th fastest in the heats.
Bascombe exited the event in the semi-final round. She finished fifth in the second heat and 18th overall in 23.82 seconds. The top eight sprinters progressed to today’s championship race.
“I feel good,” Bascombe said in an interview on NAAATT social media, after her half-lap semi-final.
“I didn’t make it to the semi-finals in the 100, so making it to the semi-finals here makes me feel proud, and makes me understand the kind of work I have to put in.”
Anthony Diaz landed the spear 55.38 metres for eighth spot in Group “B” of the men’s javelin. The T&T athlete was 17th overall, and did not qualify for the final.
Jaden De Souza, Shakeem McKay, Elijah Simmons and Revell Webster combined for a 40.77 seconds clocking in the men’s 4x100m relay. Anchorman Webster crossed the line fifth in heat four.
T&T, though, were later promoted to third following the disqualification of Colombia and France. T&T finished 13th overall, and did not advance to the final.
T&T were also eliminated in the women’s 4x1. Reneisha Andrews, Bascombe, Kayla Caesar and Kyah La Fortune teamed up for sixth spot in heat one and 14th overall in 46.44 seconds.