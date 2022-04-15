Bascombe opens Carifta campaign

Shaniqua Bascombe

FLASHBACK: Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Shaniqua Bascombe, right, battles for supremacy with Jamaican Brianna Lyston, second from right, in the 2019 Carifta Games girls’ U-17 200 metres final, at the Truman Bodden Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands. Bascombe won in 23.36 seconds, finishing ahead of Lyston (23.53) and Vincentian Ulanda Lewis (24.09), centre, partially hidden. T&T’s Taejha Badal, second from left, was sixth in 24.61. Bascombe will be on show at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, today at Carifta 2022. —Photo: DENNIS ALLEN for @TTGameplan

Shaniqua Bascombe opens her 2022 Carifta Games campaign at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, this morning.

The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter will face the starter in the opening round of the girls’ Under-20 100 metres dash. The first heat is scheduled for 11 a.m. (T&T time). The semi-final round starts at 6.20 p.m., with the final scheduled for 8.55.

Another T&T sprinter, Kyah La Fortune is also expected to feature in the girls’ Under-20 100. T&T will be represented by Revell Webster and Jaden De Souza in the boys’ Under-20 century. Jamario Russell and Khadeem Ryan line up in the boys’ Under-17 100m. And in the girls’ Under-17 100, Janae De Gannes and Alexxe Henry will be on show.

Jamaica-based Natasha Fox will fly the T&T flag in the girls’ Under-20 400m. Cyril Sumner and Joshua Mascall are listed for action in the boys’ Under-20 400. And in the boys’ Under-17 one-lap, Kaiyin Morris and Kyle Williams are the T&T entrants.

Aniqah Bailey and Kayleigh Forde will bid for honours in the girls’ Under-17 1500m. Troy Llanos is expected to be on the track for the boys’ Under-20 1500.

Gianna Paul and Tenique Vincent will be the first T&T athletes on show at Carifta 2022. They are entered in the girls’ open heptathlon, and will be in the starting blocks at about 10 a.m. (T&T time) for the 100m hurdles -- the first of seven disciplines. The heptathlon high jump, shot put and 200m will also be contested today.

Paul and Vincent will also compete in the girls’ Under-17 high jump during the opening session. Anthony Diaz and Dorian Charles participate in the boys’ Under-20 javelin, while Peyton Winter will do battle in the girls’ Under-17 shot put.

Second session action includes the boys’ Under-20 high jump, featuring towering T&T athlete Aaron Antoine. Andrew Steele and Jaidi James hunt boys’ Under-17 long jump honours. Jaden James throws in the boys’ Under-20 discus. And in the girls’ Under-20 discus, Lalenii Grant represents the Red, White and Black.

LONGER FORMAT

LONGER FORMAT

Former Cricket West Indies chairman of selectors Sir Clive Lloyd said the West Indies women batters need to put a higher price on their wicket and that playing the longer format of the game will help to do that.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday, Lloyd told host Andrew Mason that despite the West Indies women getting into the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand recently, “they weren’t consistent enough”.

Sunrisers take down KKR

An enterprising 71 from Rahul Tripathi and an unbeaten 68 from Aiden Markram helped Sunrisers Hyderabad complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2022, this time beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, yesterday.

Kale among 9 T&T players in Barbados tournament

KALE Dalla Costa spearheads a list of nine Trinidad and Tobago players scheduled to compete in the CO Williams Barbados Under-14 Tournament from today at the Barbados Tennis Association, National Tennis Centre.

The left-hander is the only player in the field of 25 boys with a COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) ranking and he will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the title.

Australian golfing great Jack Newton passes

Australian golfing great Jack Newton, who has died aged 72, is being hailed as a trailblazer and fearless competitor who leaves a lasting legacy on his sport. Newton, the 1979 Australian Open champion, died overnight due to “health complications”, his family said.

Newton’s Australian Open victory was one of three triumphs on the Australian tour — he also won once on the PGA Tour and was a three-time winner on the European Tour. His golfing career ended prematurely in July 1983 when, aged 33, he lost his right arm and eye after walking into a plane’s spinning propeller.

U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

U-15 North/South Classic bowls off

The top Under-15 cricketers in the country will meet today at the National Cricket Centre for the first in a series of Price Club sponsored North/South Age-Group Classics.

The Price Club Supermarket will be sponsoring the entire series of North/South Classics comprising the U-15s, U-19s, U-17s and U-13s.