Bascombe opens Carifta campaign

Shaniqua Bascombe opens her 2022 Carifta Games campaign at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, this morning.
The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter will face the starter in the opening round of the girls’ Under-20 100 metres dash. The first heat is scheduled for 11 a.m. (T&T time). The semi-final round starts at 6.20 p.m., with the final scheduled for 8.55.
Another T&T sprinter, Kyah La Fortune is also expected to feature in the girls’ Under-20 100. T&T will be represented by Revell Webster and Jaden De Souza in the boys’ Under-20 century. Jamario Russell and Khadeem Ryan line up in the boys’ Under-17 100m. And in the girls’ Under-17 100, Janae De Gannes and Alexxe Henry will be on show.
Jamaica-based Natasha Fox will fly the T&T flag in the girls’ Under-20 400m. Cyril Sumner and Joshua Mascall are listed for action in the boys’ Under-20 400. And in the boys’ Under-17 one-lap, Kaiyin Morris and Kyle Williams are the T&T entrants.
Aniqah Bailey and Kayleigh Forde will bid for honours in the girls’ Under-17 1500m. Troy Llanos is expected to be on the track for the boys’ Under-20 1500.
Gianna Paul and Tenique Vincent will be the first T&T athletes on show at Carifta 2022. They are entered in the girls’ open heptathlon, and will be in the starting blocks at about 10 a.m. (T&T time) for the 100m hurdles -- the first of seven disciplines. The heptathlon high jump, shot put and 200m will also be contested today.
Paul and Vincent will also compete in the girls’ Under-17 high jump during the opening session. Anthony Diaz and Dorian Charles participate in the boys’ Under-20 javelin, while Peyton Winter will do battle in the girls’ Under-17 shot put.
Second session action includes the boys’ Under-20 high jump, featuring towering T&T athlete Aaron Antoine. Andrew Steele and Jaidi James hunt boys’ Under-17 long jump honours. Jaden James throws in the boys’ Under-20 discus. And in the girls’ Under-20 discus, Lalenii Grant represents the Red, White and Black.