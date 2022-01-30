Bascombe shines at NAAATT Prep Meet #1

Shaniqua Bascombe signalled her intentions for the 2022 track and field season with two Carifta Games qualifying performances at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Bascombe topped the Girls’ Under-20 100 metres field at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) Preparation Meet #1, the talented teen getting to the line in 11.70 seconds. Bascombe’s Cougars clubmate, Reneisha Andrews also produced a qualifying run—11.97.
Bascombe’s second Carifta standard was achieved in the 200m, the 18-year-old stopping the clock at 24.53 seconds.
Three other Cougars athletes clocked Carifta qualifying times. Dylan Woodruffe won the Boys’ Under-17 200m in 22.26 seconds. Kayleigh Forde topped the Girls’ Under-17 1500m field in five minutes, 08.48 seconds. And Tafari Waldron clocked 15:50:00 in the Boys’ Under-20 5,000m.
Jamario Russell was the class of the Boys’ Under-17 100m field, the Memphis Pioneers athlete winning in 11.19 seconds—inside the 11.20 Carifta standard. Another Memphis runner, Cyril Sumner qualified in the Boys’ Under-20m 400m with a 48.02 clocking.
A total of ten athletes achieved Carifta standards on the weekend—seven yesterday and three on Saturday. Toco TAFAC’s Kenika Cassar, Burnley’s Peyton Winter and Anthony Diaz of Point Fortin New Jets were the Saturday qualifiers.
Cassar threw 46.43 metres in the Girls’ Under-17 Javelin. Winter produced a 12.46m effort in the Girls’ Under-17 Shot Put. And in the Boys’ Under-20 Javelin, Diaz landed the spear 59.40m.
Mauricia Prieto of Simplex and Concorde’s Omari Lewis and Revell Webster captured sprint doubles yesterday.
Prieto won the women’s 100m in 12.01 seconds and the 200m in 23.95. Lewis did the same among the men, clocking 10.72 and 21.80. And in the Boys’ Under-20 category, Webster produced an 11.01 run in the century and got home in 21.95 in the half-lap.
Christopher Crawford emerged victorious in the men’s shot put and discus events. The Tobago Falcons athlete threw 51.74m in the discus and 15.35m in the shot put and in the Boys’ Under-20 Long Jump, Aaron Antoine was dominant. The Neon Wolves jumper disturbed the sand at a wind-assisted 6.94m. The weekend meet was the first NAAATT competition since the Government re-opened sport. All athletes, officials and spectators were fully vaccinated, in keeping with the Ministry of Health’s safe zone regulations.