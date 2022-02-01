Trinidad and Tobago Red Force head coach David Furlonge believes they have covered all their bases ahead of the restart of regional four-day cricket next week.
The Red Force will square off against the Jamaica Scorpions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from next Wednesday before tackling the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the same venue from February 16.
The local franchise announced their 15-man squad on Monday, with Imran Khan named to lead the squad for the first two matches and Joshua Da Silva serving as vice-captain.
While there are some names missing like regular skipper Darren Bravo who is on West Indies duty, the Red Force team looks to be a strong one on paper with Furlonge saying “I think it is a good, balanced squad.”
“I think we have all the bases covered with this 15 we have here. We still have to pick 13 for the match and then 11 to play but I think in that 15 we have picked, we have what we need for the final 11 to go forward and do well against this Jamaica team,” said Furlonge.
“We have a good fast-bowling attack complimented by a good spin attack. We also have eight batsmen inside there and among those, we also have some bowlers to bowl spin,” he added. “So, all in all, I think it is a good balance of youth and experience and although the scale might weigh more on the youth side, we have experienced fellows in all departments” he continued.
In terms of the strength of the team, Frulonge said it was obvious that it was their bowling. “I think our strength is obviously our bowling. We have three basically West Indies fast bowlers in there along with an all-rounder in Terrance Hinds and then in the spin department you have Imran Khan, Khary Pierre and Bryan Charles, three top bowlers,” Furlonge pointed out.
“Imran Khan has been with the West Indies Best v Best and also played in a few A team games. Pierre also played in a West Indies team and Bryan has also been doing well. In the batting we have Jeremy Solozano, who just came back from a West Indies tour albeit he didn’t get an opportunity (to bat) but he looks good along with Keagan Simmons and Jason Mohammed and Joshua Da Silva in the middle there. So, I think it is a good team we have here,” he said.
Furlonge also noted that there are experienced players leading each area of the team with “Shannon Gabriel in the fast-bowling department; we have Imran Khan in the spin bowling department and we have Jason Mohammed in the batting department. So, I think it is a good all-round team.”
The Red Force players have been stepping up their preparations for the four-day tournament with trial games since December last year and while everything has not been perfect so far, Furlonge said they are working extra time this week to ensure the players get up to scratch.
The team has been having long sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Cricket Centre in Couva since Monday, covering batting, bowling and fielding.
“Physically I think the players are in a good place. The bowlers are good and I think the batting needs to click now. We had some good scores early on, so we just need to get them back to there. Mentally I know the guys are ready and excited to be back playing competitive cricket,” said Furlonge.
Addressing the batting again, he said: “The batsmen have not been batting badly. What they’ve been getting out with is their shot selection, so what we are doing this week in practice is having the batsmen batting for an hour in the nets and challenging them not to get out in that hour. In so doing, we are hoping to build on that so they can bat longer in the games that we have coming up,” he explained.
Red Force squad: Imran Khan (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-captain), Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Terrance Hinds, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Bryan Charles, Shannon Gabriel.