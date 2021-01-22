Basic training

West Indies women’s team assistant coach Corey Collymore believes the regional women can rediscover their form for their historic 2016 T20 World Cup victory but said a lot of hard work will be necessary.
Collymore, speaking to the media via a Zoom call Thursday from the West Indies women’s team camp in Antigua, said training has been progressing “really well so far” but much of the work being done at the moment is geared towards easing the players back into the rhythm of training.
“Again, new staff. We are working on basic stuff,” said Collymore. “The majority of the players have not done much since Christmas, which was expected, so it is just a basic return to training programme, going through the basics drills.
“For my part with the fast bowling, I am just trying to get the ladies to be as consistent as possible and just trying to get an idea of where they are at, at this specific point,” he added.
The former West Indies fast-bowler said while they have been in camp for a week, most of it was spent in quarantine and they players were now getting out in the middle.
“My role is to work with what I have here. We have been here a week but we had a four- or five-days quarantine so we just started training and if you are starting training, you can’t just rush to put people in the nets. You still have to work and see where people are at before we engage that,” he explained.
Asked he sees potential in the current crop of players to reach the heights they achieved in 2016 and challenge the top sides in the game, Collymore said: “Yes I do but as I said to them, I think it will take some work.”
“Being with these ladies and judging from (the tour to) England, I spoke to them before and I said that I think our overall game definitely needs some serious work,” he added.
The West Indies Women toured England last year during the Covid-19 pandemic and were whitewashed in the five-match T20I series.
“If you put that (serious work) in, it will (still) take time. We’re not here to say you need five years or whatever the case may be but as one of your colleges spoke about earlier, I think you need a pool of players that we can put some consistent work in and then we can be able to choose a squad that can go forward and start to bring those performances back like from 2016,” Collymore added.
CWI have called up 24 women to take part in the camp, which runs until February 1. The players and support staff will train and live in a bio-secure bubble for the duration of the camp. Five T&T players were invited to the camp; Anisa Mohammed, Reniece Boyce, Britney Cooper, Karishma Ramharack and Steffi Soogrim.
FULL SQUAD: Aaliyah Alleyne, Reniece Boyce, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Japhina Joseph, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha McLean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Steffi Soogrim, Stafanie Taylor.
TEAM MANAGEMENT UNIT: Courtney Walsh – head coach; Robert Samuels – assistant coach; Corey Collymore – assistant coach; Ryan Austin – assistant coach; Steve Liburd – assistant coach; Samantha Lynch – assistant coach; Neil Barry – physiotherapist; Shayne Cooper – S&C coach; Amanda Johnson – mental skills coach; Gary Belle – team analyst; Sheena Gooding – team manager; Naasira Mohammed – media and content officer.