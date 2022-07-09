Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s flying 200-metre record-holder Nicholas Paul just missed out on a medal in the men’s kilometre time-trial at the Tissot International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cali, Colombia, last night, placing fourth on his return to competitive action. Paul, the 2019 Pan American Games sprint champion, competing in his first major event since suffering a fractured collarbone from a crash in the men’s sprint semi-final at the Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland, in April, was the second-fastest rider in qualification for the men’s 1km time-trial, earlier yesterday.