The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath was pleased with how the 2022 local cricket season came together following two years off the field during the Covid-19 pandemic and said 2023 will be even bigger with the return of red-ball cricket.
Twenty twenty-two, which he said was a “transition season”, only saw limited overs cricket being played. However, Bassarath said it was a “bumper” season for youth cricket which he said will continue into 2023.
“Because of time constraints we didn’t have enough time to play red-ball cricket and all the clubs had agreed previously that the first season back after Covid would be a transition period and we would only play white-ball cricket and hence the reason we played one round of the 50-overs tournament and the T20 tournament,” Bassarath explained.
“Next year we are going to return to the red-ball cricket and the longer version of the game and all the other tournaments will return for next season,” he revealed.
Speaking about the 2022 domestic season, the TTCB boss said: “We were very happy with all the tournaments that were played. You would realise that we had a number of youth tournaments and some innovative ideas came out.”
He continued: “We picked the best players and we had Under-16 and Under-19 four-team tournaments which were well run and well accepted by both players and parents. We think that went quite well and we think that will fast-track those Under-19 and Under-16 players into the higher age-group tournaments.
“For a long while now we haven’t got an Under-19 or Under-21 player emerging and moving forward to make their debut at the senior level. We feel that these four-team tournaments would help to fast-track players towards playing first-class cricket and maybe moving on to international cricket,” he added.
Bassarath also noted that having sponsors for all their tournaments also played a part in the success of the season. “We were very happy to have sponsors for all our youth InterZone tournaments. I want to express my gratitude to all the sponsors who would have come on board and supported us, including Scotiabank, Price Club Supermarket and Tiger Tanks Trinidad Unlimited,” said Bassarath.
“Price Club sponsored all of the age-group North/South Classics and they were all well organised and very much appreciated by all involved. All in all, we think we had a very good season for youth cricket. It was a bumper year of youth cricket and never before have we seen so many tournaments for youth cricket played in such a short space of time.
“We are looking forward to continuing in that vein and we are hoping that more sponsors come on board. The U-16 and U-19 were sponsored by Sports and Culture Fund of the prime minister’s office and we want to thank the board of directors for having the faith in us and sponsoring those tournaments,” he continued.
Asked about the performance of the Red Force team in the second half of the first-class season and the lack of red-ball domestic cricket, Bassarath said: “I don’t think the lack of red-ball cricket this season played a part in the Red Force performance. We won the first two games of the season outright and we didn’t have red-ball cricket since 2020. We don’t want persons to think that because we didn’t play red-ball cricket the team performed badly,” he noted.
“The coach, manager and some of the players indicated that they batted poorly. The bowling was on par and the batting didn’t come up to par. They admitted that they didn’t put their heads down and try to bat long and build the innings. I don’t think the non-playing of the red-ball club cricket had any effect on the performances of the Red Force team because with no red-ball cricket for two years we won the first two games outright,” Bassarath concluded.