Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said that everything is in place for the Trinidad leg of the white-ball series between West Indies and India next week and is expecting a big turnout at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba despite the disappointing news that hometown player Nicholas Pooran had made himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series.
Giving an update on the readiness of the Southern venue for its ODI debut, Bassarath, speaking to the media during the press launch of the Under-13 reciprocal series against Guyana at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, on Wednesday, said over 5,000 tickets have already been sold.
The first game in T&T bowls off on the Emancipation Day holiday on August 1, which will be the third and final ODI of the series. That match will be followed by the first T20I of a five-match series on August 3.
“I think it is over 5,000 tickets that have been sold as we speak now. Everything is in place in terms of logistics. The ground is looking in fantastic condition and security-wise, everything is also in place. We are just ready for the game and we are certain we will have 60 to 70 per cent (capacity),” said Bassarath.
Bassarath, who is also the Cricket West Indies vice-president, also confirmed that Tuesday’s game will be the first ODI at Tarouba.
“It (Brian Lara Cricket Academy) was granted accreditation to host T20 (International) games last year. It had been given accreditation for ODIs so we are looking forward to making sure that whatever that needs to be done to ensure the venue continues to host international matches, the TTCB is going to work together with UDECOTT to make sure that happens.”
Speaking about the West Indies ODI squad, Bassarath described it as “a reasonably good team”.
“India of course are one of the top teams in the world and it difficult to say but I think the boys will put up a fight,” said Bassarath.
Asked if he was disappointed that Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder had made themselves unavailable for the ODIs, the TTCB boss said: “I wouldn’t say that I am not disappointed but I think that hosting a game here in Trinidad, people hold Nicholas Pooran in high esteem and they were looking forward to seeing him play.”
He added, however, that, “with the amount of cricket that the guys are playing, although they are still playing cricket, especially in this longer format, the 50 overs, they would know their body; they will know what it requires.”
Looking back at the two-Test series, which India won 1-0, Bassarath said the home team would have done well to take the second game to the final day at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.
“I think our team in the second Test would have done better,” he said.
“The first Test was a disaster really. We were disappointed with the results but I think the boys put up a reasonably good fight (in the second Test) and although the odds may have been against them on the last day, the game went five days and that alone, in my opinion, was improvement from what transpired in the first Test,” Bassarath explained.