There were three Dream11 T10 tournaments in Trinidad in 2022 but no red ball competition. However Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said the main reason for facilitating those competitions was to give players an opportunity to get back onto the field after two years of inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Coming out of Covid, the players were crying out for cricket,” Bassarath told the Express recently.
“We had the chance to provide an opportunity for as many players as possible to play cricket and get them on park and that is what mattered to us,” he added.
The T10 tournaments featured six teams with rosters of 14 players each. Many of the teams featured Under-23 players and even some Under-19 talent as well as some names which are well-known on the local cricket circuit.
The first prize in each edition of the T10 was $100,000 with a runner up purse of $50,000.
Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won the third edition of the tournament earlier this month, while the Blue Devils won the second edition held in June and the Steelpan Players (formerly Steelpan Strikers) were the inaugural champions in March.
“We wanted to get the players playing as much cricket as possible. In terms of development, I am not sure how much of that will take place in the T10 format but what we wanted to focus on coming out of the pandemic was to provide cricket opportunities for the cricketers to play and that is what they were crying out for,” said Bassarath.
Players showcased ability
While adverse weather hampered the third edition of the tournament, Bassarath claimed that it was still a success with a high level of cricket being played, offering opportunities for players to showcase their ability.
“We had some challenges with the weather but the last week of the tournament, we had excellent weather and we had a high standard of cricket in the T10 tournament although it was a short format,” said Bassarath.
“Some very exciting cricket was played and we saw some outstanding fielding which sometimes people don’t really take stock of. But there was some very outstanding stuff in the field and that was very heartening to see and it is good to know that cricketers are now placing a lot of emphasis on their fielding,” he continued.
“All in all, the tournament was a tremendous success. The crowd that was there was very happy and the players themselves were very happy with the amount of cricket they are getting the opportunity to play.
“In speaking to some of the players, they are even asking for more tournaments like this...more T10 and more T20 and we are also considering a 50-over tournament with a franchise system,” Bassarath added.
Bassarath also noted that a press conference is being planned for later this month where he will reveal the TTCB’s plans for 2023.