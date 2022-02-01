Bassarath lauds WI series win

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board has extended its congratulations to the West Indies T20 team on their recent 3-2 series win over England.
After the series was tied 2-2, the Caribbean cricketers, the lowest-ranked team among Test-playing nations in the shortest format of the game, toppled England, who head the ICC ratings, by 17 runs at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Sunday.
President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath said that the result was a welcome boost for the regional side which will do much for their confidence heading into an ODI and T20 tour of India this month.
Bassarath commended the leadership of captain Kieron Pollard who he said continued to lead by example and was an inspiration for his team to overcome the odds.
The TTCB president was also high in praise of the performances of vice-captain/wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran and spin bowler Akeal Hosein.
“The performances of the Trinidad and Tobago players is a testimony of the solid foundation that has been laid from which numerous cricketers have gone on to establish themselves among the best in the world,” said Bassarath.
He also singled out the contribution to the series win by Jason Holder whose beaver-trick in the final over in Sunday’s match capped an all-round performance in which he took 15 wickets in the series.
He also reiterated what Pollard said at his post-match interview that the victory was a team effort and every member of the squad contributed in some way which augers well for the future.
“I am optimistic that the West Indies will maintain the momentum created in the series against England as they travel to the subcontinent for three T20s and three ODIs. So we can look forward to some exciting cricket in the weeks ahead,” said Bassarath.