The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) usually holds its executive elections during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) in October, however, no elections of officers took place at last Saturday’s AGM because none was necessary.
TTCB president Azim Bassarath confirmed that the elections of officers took place earlier this year and that those officers elected, including himself as president, were elected to serve a three-year team as outlined by the TTCB constitution, which is available to the public on the Board’s website.
His confirmation comes after former nominated member of the Board, Zaheer Ali, raised questions about the legitimacy of the current executive in a statement to the media earlier this week.
Ali, who is former T&T youth cricket and is now an attorney at law, argues that the election of officers and executive members is required by Article 7.02 of the TTCB Constitution to be held at the AGM in October.
“From my reading and understanding of the matters in conjunction with the TTCB Constitution and specifically the spirit and intent of Article 20 of the TTCB Constitution, the election of Officers and Executive members on the 16th January, 2019, did no more than properly constitute the AGM of October, 2016, with the elected Officers and Executive members to hold office for the remainder of the 2016-2019 period,” Ali stated in his letter to the media.
In response, Bassarath explained that when the TTCB was taken to court by the National League Representatives (NLR), they gave the undertaking to the court that the election will be held back until the matter was completed. “The matter was completed on December 17 last year and a meeting of the board was called on January 5 to decide when elections will be held and members agreed that elections should be held on January 16. It was held and agreed to by all members of the Board.”
“The constitution clearly states that when members are elected, they are elected for a three-year term. However, it also states that they are to be elected at an AGM. In this instance, because of the court matter, and the meeting held on January 5 giving the okay to have the elections, members were elected for a three-year term. Until members agree otherwise, the elections will be held in January 2022,” Bassarath continued.
“In the Constitution, it (Article 7.02) states that there may be elections of officers as necessary. It was not necessary to have elections at this AGM,” said Bassarath.
“For example if we had elections at this AGM, next year’s AGM, it will not be necessary to have elections because the officers would have been elected for a three-year term. So just as the Board would have given us the okay to have elections on January 16, the officers were elected for a three-year term so there was no need to have elections at this AGM because the elected officers would have only served ten months,” the TTCB president added.
“Let us get over this bacchanal off the field. We are in the middle of a regional tournament and instead of getting into a matter that has absolutely no merit, let us come and support our national players and show them the support so they can push for selections on the West Indies team,” he concluded.