Since the resumption of team sports, the domestic cricket calendar has been packed and there is a lot more to come including the return of international cricket and regional youth cricket to Trinidad and Tobago.
This was revealed by Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath as he gave a synopsis of the season during the launch of the Price Club Under-17 InterZone competition earlier this week.
The domestic TTCB season bowled off in late February with the Dream 11 T10 Blast and that was followed by the resumption of club cricket with the TTCB Sunday League 50-overs tournament which features 22 clubs as well as a TTCB Under-19 team.
Youth cricketers were also on show early in the season with the Under-19 InterZone being completed on Wednesday and the Under-15 ending on Friday. The TTCB also has an Under-17 InterZone tournament as well as an Under-13 competition.
In terms of the return of international and regional youth cricket to T&T, Bassarath said the TTCB “have embraced all the opportunities to host regional and international matches in Trinidad and Tobago.”
“CWI have realised that the TTCB is one of the best run territorial boards in the Caribbean and that maybe the reason why they decided to send the final three rounds of cricket of the first-class season to be played here in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Bassarath.
T&T hosted four matches in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship in February with four teams—Guyana, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Jamaica—being accommodated in addition to hosts T&T Red Force.
The remaining fixtures are yet to be confirmed but Bassarath said the TTCB are planning to host all six teams in the back-end of the season.
“We also have the Indians coming here in July for three ODIs at the Oval and the first international T20 game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy,” the TTCB president noted.
“We are planning for all of that as well as our own four-team youth tournaments and other local initiatives, but remember the TTCB have been planning for the resumption of sport since last year so we are seeing the fruits of that planning and it is making things a lot easier for us and the staff to roll out these plans without issues,” explained Bassarath.
He also noted it has been smooth sailing in terms of rolling out the domestic season. “We are very pleased with what we have seen so far—from the performance on the field of play and also the support we have seen from the public,” Bassarath added.
“We had the recent T10 and the support was overwhelming. I have also moved around to different Premiership 1 and 2 (Sunday League) games and we have seen more people coming out to look at the games as compared to before. So, people were looking forward to seeing some sort of sporting activities taking place in the country. They have gotten that opportunity now and they are grabbing it with both hands and we hope that this support will continue,” he said.
“The players were also eagerly awaiting the start of cricket competition and they have turned out some excellent performances so far. With respect to the Under-19 and Under-15 tournaments, we had a few centuries so far,” Bassarath continued.
“We have had absolutely no issues so far in terms of following the protocols and having everything in place. There is no concern about that and we have not received any complaints about the protocols and everyone have stuck to it. We have gotten tremendous support from the clubs as well as the administrators and the players.”
“We had a 90 per cent vaccination ratio but some players who were not vaccinated at that time have since taken the vaccine so more players are coming into the fold. We have stuck to our guns in terms of only allowing vaccinated persons to play and I am quite sure all the cricketers who have not been vaccinated so far, when they see what is taking place on the field, they will be encouraged to do so and make themselves available to play,” Bassarath concluded.