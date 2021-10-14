Bassarath, Ramlal file

The deadline for nominations to contest the October 30 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) elections close today and incumbent president Azim Bassarath confirmed that he filed his papers yesterday but could not speak for the rest of his slate of candidates.
Bassarath is seeking a fifth term in at the helm of the TTCB and confirmed that he does in fact have a slate of candidates that will contest all six positions up for grabs.
If successful, Bassarath will serve a four-year term after the Board approved changes to the TTCB constitution, one of which was the increase in the length of a term in office from three years to four.
The six elected officers of the board are president, first vice-president, second vice-president, third vice-president, general secretary and treasurer.
The incumbent officers are Arjoon Ramlal (first vice-president), Kerwin John (second vice-president), and Parasram Singh (third vice-president). Surujdath Mahabir is the incumbent general secretary while Sukesh Maniam is the incumbent treasurer. Ramlal also told the Daily Express yesterday that he had filed and would be running for first vice-president again, while Richard Ramkissoon confirmed he would be contesting the treasurer’s post.
Asked about the nominations process, Bassarath said: “everything has gone smoothly so far.”
“I think the nominations committee would have met and I am sure they are equipped to do the job at hand. Nobody has raised any concerns or issues with the procedure,” he continued.
“It is an independent committee, and it has absolutely no interference from Board members, so we are confident they are going to work very independently and make sure the process is very transparent.
The nominations will be in the hands of the nominations committee. We (the TTCB) will not be dealing with that, so I can’t say what is taking place, but I can say I have dropped in my nomination papers for president,” Bassarath confirmed.
Asked about his slate of candidates, Bassarath said he preferred to wait until all the respective persons have dropped in their nomination papers before he revealed further information but said: “We are contesting all the positions and we will win all the positions.”
The Express understands that there is likely to be a challenge for the top executive posts.
However everyone is keeping their cards close to their chests until the close of nominations today.
Nominations opened yesterday and will close today, and each nomination form requires the signature of two proposers, who must be legitimate members of the Board.
Meanwhile, each candidate can submit a nomination for only one position.