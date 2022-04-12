Batchu steers Masqueraders into U-19 final

Opening batter Verran Batchu played an anchor role for the Masqueraders yesterday, scoring an unbeaten 91 as they whipped Flamingos by seven wickets to book their place in the final of the of the Sports and Culture Fund Under-19 Cup.
Yesterday’s win was the second for the Masqueraders after they opened the tournament with a 93-run win over the Flamingos last Friday.
Batchu was on the field for the entire game, having kept wicket when the Flamingos were sent in to bat on a good track at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, before carrying his bat though to the end of the chase facing, 120 balls in his near three-hour stint in front of the wicket.
Having restricted the Flamingos to 256 for seven off their 50 overs, the Masqueraders replied with 257 for three, with Batchu featuring in century stands with fellow opener Kendall Poonchoon, who made 62 off 67 balls and number three batter Kyle Kissoondath, who struck 82 off 69 deliveries.
The left-handed Batchu struck nine fours and put on 126 runs for the first wicket with Poonchoon before the latter gave a return catch to Jordan Mohammed in the 23rd over.
Kissoondath then joined Batchu in the middle and the pair put the result beyond doubt with a 118-run stand for the second wicket, with Kissoondath doing most of the heavy hitting, smashing nine fours and a six to get his team over the line quickly.
Earlier, Flamingos also had a good start with openers Kyle Ramdoo (42) and Samir Saroop (30) putting on 75 runs in the first 11 overs before the Masqueraders pulled the game back thanks to Poonchoon, who accounted for both openers.
After that, Kovid Bisnath removed Luke Ali (16) and Raul Ali (12) before Nickyle Jalim boosted the total with a top score of 71 off 75 balls.
With spinners in operation, Jalim stuck three sixes down the ground, two off Joshua Davis and one off Aidan Samaroo, and also counted five fours before he was caught by Kissoondath off the bowling of Andre Rambaran in the final over. In the end, the total proved insufficient to trouble the Masqueraders who have booked their place in the final with one more round-robin match to play.
In the other game yesterday, Hummingbirds defeated Scarlet Ibis by 165 runs at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal to keep alive their campaign.
Sent to bat first, the Hummingbirds posted 306 for five, with Abdur Rahmaan Juman hitting 91 not out, which included nine fours and three sixes, and Zachary Siewah and Sachin Emrit (56) also chipping in with half-centuries. Fareez Ali was also among the runs, hitting 42 not out off 22 balls with four sixes and four fours.
In reply, Scarlet Ibis were dismissed for 141 with Ali grabbing two for 20 and skipper Vasant Singh taking two for 28.
Scarlet Ibis will face Masqueraders in their final group stage match next Friday at Balmain, while Hummingbirds and Flamingos will square off at Preysal in the other final round match which will determine who will oppose the Masqueraders in the final.
Summarised scores:
At NCC
Flamingos 256-7, 50 overs (Nickyle Jalim 71, Kyle Ramdoo 42, Samir Saroop 30, Rajeev Ramnath 28; Kendall Poonchoon 2/21, Kovid Bisnath 2/20, Andrew Rambaran 2/48) vs Masqueraders 257-3 (43.3 overs) (Kendall Poonchoon 62, Verran Batchu 91 n.o., Narad Kyle Kissoondath 82; Joshua James 2/20)
--Masqueraders won by 7 wickets
At Inshan Ali Park
Hummingbirds 306-5, 50 overs (Abdur Rahmaan Juman 91 n.o., Zachary Siewah 55, Sachin Emrit 56, Fareez Ali 42 n.o.; Amraav Kistow 2/44, Ravinda Ramlal 2/36) vs Scarlet Ibis 141 (39.5 overs) (Christian Mangra 26, Ravinda Ramlal 23, Saajid Ragoonanan 20; Fareez Ali 2/20, Vasant Singh 2/28)
--Hummingbirds won by 165 runs