Batters didn’t show up

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force took the field against the Jamaica Scorpions in Saturday’s CG United Super50 Cup final, but captain Nicholas Pooran said his side, “didn’t show up with the bat.”
Defending champions Red Force lost their title at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North South, Antigua, after a three-wicket defeat to the Rovman Powell-led Scorpions. Asked to get a modest 218 for victory, the Scorpions got to 218 for seven in 47 overs, with Odean Smith coming in to take his side to victory with a quick-fire 13 off seven balls after six wickets had tumbled for 60 runs.
When Peat Salmon (11) had his stumps shattered by left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (two for 42) at the start of the 47th over, the Scorpions had become nervy before two sixes and a single from Smith settled the issue. However, Pooran pointed to his side’s dismissal for 217 with three overs to spare as being the real match-decider.
Powell had won the toss and asked the Red Force to take first strike.
“We didn’t assess properly,” Pooran said afterwards.”
“...We kept losing wickets at crucial times. Every time we got a partnership, we kept losing wickets. We saw Yannic Cariah there at the end, he and Akeal (Hosein) putting on a partnership and we just kept finding ways to get out and that obviously hurt us in the end.”
Top-scorer Cariah (43) and Hosein (37) put on 56 for the sixth wicket after Pooran had been dismissed by Smith for eight, only for Cariah to tread on his stumps against seamer Nicholson Gordon.
The procession of wickets started after openers Kjorn Ottley (33) and Amir Jangoo (23) had put on 46 in 12.2 overs.
Pooran said his side were about “50 runs short” of a competitive total.
When the Scorpions chased, they were given a solid platform by the second wicket pair of Man-of-the-Match Chadwick Walton (80, 94 balls) and Andre McCarthy (55, 89 balls). They put on 126.
“We talked about not giving their key bowlers any wickets, especially early,” winning skipper Powell said. “(Sunil) Narine and those guys, we know how important they are. We tried to keep them out the game, tried to limit their wicket count and I think Walton and McCarthy did fantastic, 100-plus runs partnership chasing 200 is exactly what we wanted.”
The Red Force were only able to get four overs from ace pacer Shannon Gabriel who removed Brandon King in the sixth over before he had to leave the field with what Pooran said was, “a bit of chest pain.”
“He’s gonna be fine for sure,” he added.
And commenting on his side’s play in the Cup as a whole, Pooran said: “The guys played well throughout the tournament. We deserved to be in the finals, but someone has to win and someone has to lose in the finals and unfortunately we are the ones that lost.”
For the Scorpions, the victory was their first white ball success in ten years. And Powell was proud that his men were able to end the title drought.
“It’s been a good year. A lot of credit has to be given to the guys for the hard work they put in over the last couple months,” he said. And asked about the Scorpions’ loss against the Academy team, Powell said that game marked a turning point for his players.
“It was a wake-up call. We approached that game a little bit complacent and we told the guys all the teams here are a challenge and all the teams are playing good cricket, so we got to wake up and I think that game really sent a message throughout the team.”
Summarised scores:
RED FORCE 217, 47 overs (Yannic Cariah 43, Akeal Hosein 37, Kjorn Ottley 33; Nicholson Gordon 3/51, Jeavor Royal 2/22, Odean Smith 2/29)
vs SCORPIONS 218-7, 47 overs (Chadwick Walton 80, Andre McCarthy 55, Rovman Powell 25; Terrance Hinds 2/31, Khary Pierre 2/42) —Scorpions won by three wickets.