Batters shine in trial match

Runs kept flowing in the Cricket West Indies’ Best vs Best trial match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday, with Shai Hope scoring an unbeaten 102 and Kraigg Brathwaite hitting 78 before retiring.
The pair helped Team Brathwaite to 281 for four on the final day of the three-day match, replying to Team Blackwood’s first innings score of 384 for six declared.
Coming in at four, Hope faced 260 balls and struck ten fours and two sixes to top-score for his side, while Brathwaite faced 234 deliveries and struck ten fours and one six to lay a solid platform at the top of the innings.
Earlier in the contest, Nkrumah Bonner struck and unbeaten 166 (367 balls) to lead the charge for Jermaine Blackwood’s team. Raymon Reifer was also among the runs for Team Blackwood, hitting 71.
In terms of bowling figures, Imran Khan was the pick of the bowlers on the final day, grabbing two for 89 from 33 overs, while Jomel Warrican sent down 31 and returned one for 39. Kemar Roach was the other wicket-taker, with one for 28 off 14 overs. In the first innings, Rahkeem Cornwall grabbed two for 79 off 27 overs while Veerasammy Permaul had one for 75 off 34 overs.
The two teams will play another three-day match from Monday through Wednesday at the same venue before leaving for a two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.
The fixtures for the Sri Lanka tour were announced yesterday and Brathwaite said his men are looking forward to the challenge and wants to close off the year on a positive note. The West Indies will tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series, bowling off on November 21.
The Windies will play one warm-up match from November 14-17 in Colombo before the first Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium. The second Test will be played at the same venue from November 29 to December 2.
The Windies will arrive in Sri Lanka on November 10 and the series will be held under a ‘bio-bubble’ environment.
“Sri Lanka is a very strong team, especially at home. As a team we look forward to the challenge. We know it won’t be easy but we look forward to it,” said Brathwaite.
“I have good memories there and also we are looking to close the year strong for West Indies. The World Test Championship, I thought we had a good year so far and it will be great to finish the year strong and make the West Indies fans proud,” he added.
Speaking of his knock yesterday, the Windies Test captain said: “Obviously I look forward to building a foundation for my team and I think the more often we can do that, we will put ourselves in a good position.”
“The batters are looking good in this practice game. They are spending time in the middle. It felt good to spend time in the middle and that is always key. The pitch was a bit slow but it was good practice,” he added.
Asked about the West Indies’ World Cup T20 victory yesterday, Brathwaite said: “We are proud of the boys for winning and we wish the boys all the best and we are all behind them and looking forward to them doing well.”
Summarised scores:
Team Blackwood 384-6 dec. (143 overs) (Nkrumah Bonner 166 n.o., Raymon Reifer 71; Rahkeem Cornwall 2/79) vs Team Brathwaite 281-4 (128.2 overs) (Shai Hope 102 n.o., Kraigg Brathwaite 78 ret; Imran Khan 2/89) —Result: Match drawn.