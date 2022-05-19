BATTING FAILURE

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting failed to live up to expectations as the home team conceded a 217 first-innings deficit after being dismissed for 140 on the second day of their third round West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.
After a bright start to the day with Jayden Seales (five for 49) grabbing the final three Hurricanes wickets to complete his second first-class five-wicket haul, the Red Force batting fell flat, with the hosts slipping to 64 for six before skipper Joshua Da Silva’s 65 got them past triple figures.
But the Red Force rally ended just after 4 p.m. when Da Silva, who is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Imran Khan, drove Sheeno Berridge into the safe hands of Keacy Carty at cover, signalling the final slide towards their lowest first-innings total of the season.
Batting a second time, the Hurricanes closed on 23 without loss, taking their overall lead to 240.
Da Silva, who came to the middle before lunch with four wickets down and only ten runs on the board, looked good as he held the pose following a straight drive off Jeremiah Louis, who ran through the T&T top order in the first session.
The hosts went to lunch at 19 for four with Louis accounting for Tion Webster, Jeremy Solozano and Jason Mohammed, each failing to score, while Colin Archibald removed Darren Bravo, caught at third slip for seven.
Webster was indecisive, not committing fully to a cut shot, the ball ballooning to Hayden Walsh Jr at backward point. Solozano got an edge to the wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo, while Mohammed was bowled between bat and pad.
Things didn’t improve for the hosts after the break, with Louis, who wasn’t doing anything extravagant with the ball, picking up his fourth, Yannic Cariah being lbw for 18.
Akeal Hosein, who has been in good form with the bat in local cricket, also failed to fire yesterday, caught at midwicket by Carty off the bowling of Archibald for 15.
Bryan Charles then joined his captain in a 64-run seventh wicket stand to get the Red Force to triple figures.
Charles kept the crowd interested with an attractive cover drive off Carty, while Da Silva raised his half-century at the other end with a four to long-on off Louis.
But the innings finally crashed when Charles was caught at first slip off Berridge in the final session.
Da Silva followed right after, caught at cover, with Archibald administering the final rites to finish with four for 27. Da Silva batted for more than three hours, hitting 11 fours and facing a total of 115 deliveries.
The Hurricanes didn’t enforce the follow-on, opting instead to bat T&T out of the game. Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge exercised patience in the final hour to ensure the visitors maintained their stranglehold on proceedings as the Hurricanes ended on 23 without loss.
Apart from Da Silva’s knock, the only other bright spot for the Red Force came from Seales, who struck the first blow on the second morning to boost his team.
With the Leewards resuming from an overnight score of 308 for seven, Seales made good use of the second new ball to Hayden Walsh Jr, who sent an easy catch to Solozano at gully with the score on 319 for eight.
With the innings drawing to a close, the Hurricanes lower order decided to take the attack to the bowlers and swung for the fences, with Louis pulling Anderson Phillip for a four and a six to square-leg and then Archibald taking on Seales with a six and four over midwicket to take the total past 350.
Seales had the final say though, bowling Archibald for 21 before Sheeno Berridge edged behind to wicketkeeper Da Silva.
The fireworks from Louis and Archibald then continued with the ball as they put the Hurricanes in a strong position to push for an outright win.