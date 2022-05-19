BATTING FAILURE

Jayden Seales

SEALES STRIKES: Leeward Island Hurricanes batter Colin Archibald is bowled spectacularly by T&T Red Force bowler Jayden Seales on the second day of the West Indies’ Four-Day Championship match, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, yesterday. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force batting failed to live up to expectations as the home team conceded a 217 first-innings deficit after being dismissed for 140 on the second day of their third round West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex yesterday.

After a bright start to the day with Jayden Seales (five for 49) grabbing the final three Hurricanes wickets to complete his second first-class five-wicket haul, the Red Force batting fell flat, with the hosts slipping to 64 for six before skipper Joshua Da Silva’s 65 got them past triple figures.

But the Red Force rally ended just after 4 p.m. when Da Silva, who is leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Imran Khan, drove Sheeno Berridge into the safe hands of Keacy Carty at cover, signalling the final slide towards their lowest first-innings total of the season.

Batting a second time, the Hurricanes closed on 23 without loss, taking their overall lead to 240.

Da Silva, who came to the middle before lunch with four wickets down and only ten runs on the board, looked good as he held the pose following a straight drive off Jeremiah Louis, who ran through the T&T top order in the first session.

The hosts went to lunch at 19 for four with Louis accounting for Tion Webster, Jeremy Solozano and Jason Mohammed, each failing to score, while Colin Archibald removed Darren Bravo, caught at third slip for seven.

Webster was indecisive, not committing fully to a cut shot, the ball ballooning to Hayden Walsh Jr at backward point. Solozano got an edge to the wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo, while Mohammed was bowled between bat and pad.

Things didn’t improve for the hosts after the break, with Louis, who wasn’t doing anything extravagant with the ball, picking up his fourth, Yannic Cariah being lbw for 18.

Akeal Hosein, who has been in good form with the bat in local cricket, also failed to fire yesterday, caught at midwicket by Carty off the bowling of Archibald for 15.

Bryan Charles then joined his captain in a 64-run seventh wicket stand to get the Red Force to triple figures.

Charles kept the crowd interested with an attractive cover drive off Carty, while Da Silva raised his half-century at the other end with a four to long-on off Louis.

But the innings finally crashed when Charles was caught at first slip off Berridge in the final session.

Da Silva followed right after, caught at cover, with Archibald administering the final rites to finish with four for 27. Da Silva batted for more than three hours, hitting 11 fours and facing a total of 115 deliveries.

The Hurricanes didn’t enforce the follow-on, opting instead to bat T&T out of the game. Kieran Powell and Montcin Hodge exercised patience in the final hour to ensure the visitors maintained their stranglehold on proceedings as the Hurricanes ended on 23 without loss.

Apart from Da Silva’s knock, the only other bright spot for the Red Force came from Seales, who struck the first blow on the second morning to boost his team.

With the Leewards resuming from an overnight score of 308 for seven, Seales made good use of the second new ball to Hayden Walsh Jr, who sent an easy catch to Solozano at gully with the score on 319 for eight.

With the innings drawing to a close, the Hurricanes lower order decided to take the attack to the bowlers and swung for the fences, with Louis pulling Anderson Phillip for a four and a six to square-leg and then Archibald taking on Seales with a six and four over midwicket to take the total past 350.

Seales had the final say though, bowling Archibald for 21 before Sheeno Berridge edged behind to wicketkeeper Da Silva.

The fireworks from Louis and Archibald then continued with the ball as they put the Hurricanes in a strong position to push for an outright win.

Chanderpaul, Motie, King hit 4-day tons

Chanderpaul, Motie, King hit 4-day tons

Guyana Harpy Eagles opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and lower order batter Gudakesh Motie hit centuries to put their team in command against defending champions Barbados Pride, while Brandon King’s unbeaten hundred saw the Jamaica Scorpions take a big lead over the Windward Islands Volcanoes on the second day of third round action in the West Indies Four-Day Championship yesterday.

Wales ‘honoured’ by FIFA pick

Assistant referee Caleb Wales is delighted to be selected to work at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Wales was among the 69 assistant referees selected for the tournament at the end of the year.

Commenting on his selection, Wales told TTFA Media yesterday: “It’s indeed a privilege to be selected as part of the refereeing team for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Proud feeling

Proud feeling

THE news that Caleb Wales has become the first Trinidad and Tobago official selected for a FIFA World Cup since Michael Ragoonath in 2002, has brought a proud feeling to many in the local football refereeing fraternity.

A 20-year wait ended yesterday when FIFA announced assistant referee Wales among the list of appointed FIFA match officials for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which takes place from November 21 – December 18. FIFA yesterday issued its list of 36 international referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials appointed for the World Cup.

Female refs for Qatar W/Cup

Female referees will make World Cup history this year by working games at a major men’s tournament for the first time in Qatar.

Three female referees and three female assistant referees were announced yesterday by FIFA among 129 officials selected for World Cup duty, including one man who caused controversy when refereeing a chaotic African Cup of Nations game in January while suffering with heatstroke.

No All-Sectors, Sando netball in 2022

No All-Sectors, Sando netball in 2022

THE Courts All-Sector Netball League and the huge San Fernando Netball League, both island-wide competitions, will not have a 2022 season.

But there is hope in Tobago, where the Tobago Netball League hopes to have maybe a scaled-down version before the year ends, although finances are a major issue.