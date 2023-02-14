Batting points lift Red Force

Darren Bravo

IN THE RUNS: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force captain Darren Bravo, right, cuts during his unbeaten second innings century against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the round two West Indies Four-Day Championship match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, Saturday. Watching on is Hurricanes wicketkeeper and skipper, Jahmar Hamilton.

—Photo: CWI Media

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have the most batting points after the first two rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship and head coach David Furlonge is happy that the team’s is showing improvement in what was a problem area ahead of the regional first-class cricket season.

The Red Force are currently third on the six-team table with 20.6 points from two drawn matches against the Windward Islands Volcanoes in Grenada and the Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Antigua.

The Red Force scored 315 and 225 for seven at the Grenada National Stadium and 418 for nine declared and 183 for five declared at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Skipper Darren Bravo scored two centuries against the Hurricanes but two sessions were lost due to a wet pitch at the start of the game and then to rain on the second day.

Guyana Harpy Eagles currently lead the standings with 28.6 points, while defending champions Barbados Pride are second on 23 points.

“Both wickets were easy-paced and difficult for the bowlers, so it was very difficult to get an outright victory, especially in Antigua. However, it was good to see that we have the highest batting points in the tournament after the first two matches,” said Furlonge.

“We have seven batting points in the two games and that shows that we have improved in one of the areas we wanted to see improvement in,” he added.

Furlonge said the bowlers were made to work hard on the placid wickets and while they did well, he said more work needs to be done with them ahead of the final three rounds of the competition.

“I think the bowlers did well but we will now have to do some more work with them to make sure they are more consistent with their lines and lengths and being a bit more patient and they know that,” he explained.

The coach also felt that the team’s fielding let them down in both matches and wants the players to work on that as well.

“I think what let us down in the two games was the dropped catches and missed-chances. In the first game, I think we had four dropped catches and one run out chance and in the last game we had about five or so dropped catches and two run out opportunities that went abegging. Those could have made a difference in the game,” Furlonge lamented.

“We lost 64 overs partly due to rain and also we didn’t start the first day until lunch time as the wicket was wet at the scheduled start of play. Those overs probably could have made a difference to the end result. But all in all, I think the guys gave their all in their performances,” he added.

Despite having the least pace bowling points of the six teams after two matches, Furlonge is confident the Red Force can catch up in the final three rounds.

He said those matches which will be played in T&T will be crucial.

“Once we can win games, then we will negate those fast-bowling points, so the last three games will be very important for us,” Furlonge noted.

The Red Force will face Guyana, Barbados and Jamaica in Trinidad when the tournament resumes on March 15.

