Battle begins for junior team spots

EM-MIRYAM Campbell-Smith is the youngest of 11 players vying to represent the country in the junior events of the world’s premier team tennis competitions over the next three days at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup trials will be the joint first event of the local calendar, taking place simultaneously as the OMADA Centre —GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament in Tobago.
The top three male and female players from this weekend’s trials will represent the country at the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying for both the Junior Davis and Junior Billie Jean Cup, expected to take place later in the month.
The winning male and female teams from these under-16 competitions will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next few months for two places each into the main draw in September.
The five players competing in the Junior Billie Jean Cup trials are Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong, Brianna Harricharan, Laura-Li Maillard and Campbell-Smith, who only turned 13 years old a couple months ago.
Kale Dalla Costa, Zachery Byng, Daniel Rahaman, Jordell Chapman, Deron Dumas and Kayden Siewrattan will be the six involved in the Junior Davis Cup trials.
Dalla Costa, the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (TATT), male junior nominee for the First Citizens Sports Awards for the last two years, is not expected to be challenged in the straight round-robin event.
Byng has played second fiddle to the left-handed 14-year-old on several occasions and is expected to do so again.
And Rahaman, who captured both the 14 and under singles and doubles titles in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Trinity Cup in Tacarigua in August, may have the edge for the third and final spot.
Dookie, Wong and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph have been dominating the female ranks since they were in the Under-12 category, but the latter, who captured the Under-14 and 16 titles when the Catch National Junior Championship was last contested in 2021, has not accepted the invitation to compete.
Dookie kicked well clear of the field over a year ago and the defending First Citizens Junior Player of the Year should easily win the straight round-robin event from 2021 national under-18 runner-up Wong.
The battle is expected to be between Campbell-Smith, ranked third in COTECC, and Harricharan, the under-16 champ of last year’s Sagicor Junior Tournament, for the final spot.
There are five matches on today’s schedule from 5 p.m. and there will be two rounds of action tomorrow and Sunday to conclude the trials.
Dookie will not begin her campaign until tomorrow morning, but Dalla Costa will play Siewrattan this afternoon.
Today’s order of play: Junior Billie Jean Cup, 5 p.m.—E. Campbell-Smith vs L. Maillard; B. Harricharan vs C. Wong. Junior Davis Cup – Z. Byng vs J. Chapman; K. Dalla Costa vs K. Siewrattan.