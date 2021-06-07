BATTLE OF LEATHER

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons is looking for an extra effort from his players in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa and noted that the series could pivot on who bowls better.
Simmons, speaking to the media during a Zoom call late yesterday, said his players will be ready for the challenge; will be aiming to move up the Test rankings and will not make the mistake of underestimating the opposition.
West Indies are currently sixth on the Test ranking with South Africa just behind in seventh place. The teams square off in the first Test starting on Thursday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
He said the series could be a battle between two world class bowling outfits but insisted that the home team has the belief and confidence heading into the series after beating Bangladesh and drawing against Sri Lanka earlier this year.
“I think for both teams, their stronger suit is their bowling. For me that’s where the competition lies in this series. I think which team bowls better and which team holds their catches better should come out on top,” Simmons told the media yesterday.
“The fast bowling department has been strong for a while now. They are the ones that have kept us in games -- a lot of the times coming in and bowling out teams when it didn’t seem likely -- so that has been good and everyone looked sharp in the nets today (yesterday), so I think that will be a good side of our game from Thursday,” he continued.
“I think any team you come up against, you have to look at where you can exploit them and I think they are very strong at the top with the captain (Dean Elgar) and then later down with people like (Quinton) de Kock, but at the end you still have to get everyone out and I think we have to bowl well at their middle order in order to get them out and to get down to the lower order because they seem to have batting a long way down,” the West Indies coach noted.
Simmons also insisted that when it comes to match day, his players know that performance on the field is what will matter in the end.
“The belief is there, and the confidence is there and yes we are above South Africa but that doesn’t mean anything for me on Thursday morning. I think we’ve got to put ourselves in a position by playing proper cricket and I think it is getting to a stage where people know performance matters,” Simmons emphasised.
“I think that is the important part we have improved on. Everyone knows that good performances can keep you on the team, so I think that is where we start from. There is no underestimating South Africa because they are below us, but I know the guys are up for it,” he continued.
“We want to play our best cricket every day of a Test match and the end goal is to get to number one on the Test rankings, but you can’t jump there from number six. You have to play proper Test cricket and win Test matches in order to work your way up to the end goal,” Simmons explained.
The former opening batsman admitted that it is going to be a hard series against the Proteas and insisted that the home side will have to up their game. “It’s always going to be hard playing against South Africa. They’ve got a quality team and we need to play even better than we played in our last four Test matches.
“No disrespect to the other teams we played against, but we know the quality that South Africa has, and we’ve just got to step it up and move to one per cent better than we were in our last game and keep getting that. Getting to sixth place on the rankings is just the start of things. We want to be up at the top and we need to play like we want to be there,” Simmons concluded.