‘Battle’ resurrected

Professional wrestling is set to make a return to Trinidad and Tobago with the hosting of a two-day Caribbean Cup extravaganza by All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) titled “Battle Kingdom Resurrection” at the Pleasantville Indoor Sport Arena on October 22 and 23.
Promoter Akil Samuel stated that in the 1970s and ’80s Trinidad and Tobago had a history of wrestling which featured the likes of Abdullah the Butcher, Carlos Colón, Ray “Golden” Apollon, Victor Jovica, Gama Singh and Thunderbolt Williams to name just a few.
“We are here in the city of San Fernando to promote what is pro wrestling. We are here to bring you the new generation of wrestlers,” Samuel said, during the launch of the event at San Fernando City Hall, on Wednesday.
Stating that the two-day extravaganza is too big to be missed, he noted that two champions, the new ACW heavyweight champion and the inaugural ACW women’s champion, will be crowned.
“The slate will have international wrestlers, some who were a part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) such as Elijah “The Pope” Burke, Lince Dorado, JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul). We also have WWE’s Hall of Famer Mark Henry coming in for this.”
Though born in the US, JTG will be representing Trinidad and Tobago as both his parents and grandparents are Trinbagonians. Another grappler who will be flying the red, white and black is the locally-based Keyon “Ninja Assailant” Byron.
Speaking at the launch he said while he will not divulge what he will do, he plans to be present. “I intend to beat whoever wins. It makes no sense to go through a tournament to fight all these foreigners when I could just fight the champion after.”
Noting that he has been wrestling since 2013, Byron said this event will be the opportunity he has been waiting for to show what he can do at a higher level, especially against the foreign talents. “People have a way of thinking that foreigners are better than the locals, so this is something I have to put to the test.”
ACW’s event manager and operations director, Jillian Ferguson, who was born and raised in San Fernando, said it’s going to be ground-breaking on many different levels.
“It is a two-day show, back-to-back. That’s never been done. We’re doing a Caribbean Cup with a tournament of eight fighters representing different parts of the Caribbean to see who the best of the Caribbean is. That person is going to be crowned ACW Champion. That’s never been done.
“The women’s tournament, they’re going to fight to see who the best woman to hold the ACW Championship is. We’ve never had a women’s championship match in the Caribbean or in Trinidad, and definitely not San Fernando,” added Ferguson.
A former professional wrestler herself, Ferguson said for the longest while she’s been working to bring professional wrestling back to Trinidad and now it has come to fruition. “I love it and I know people love it. It’s on television here almost every day on different channels.”
Of the eight wrestlers scheduled to be here for the event, Hall of Famer Mark Henry is the most decorated. He is best known for his 25-year career in WWE, where he was a two-time world champion. Apart from wrestling, Henry is also a former powerlifter and Olympic weightlifter. A two-time Olympian (1992, 1996), he’s also a gold, silver, and bronze medallist at the 1995 Pan Am Games.
As a powerlifter, he was the WDFPF World Champion in 1995 and a two-time US National Champion (1995 and 1997).
Labelling the event a welcomed initiative for the community of Pleasantville, San Fernando, mayor Junia Regrello gave it his blessings and stated that the Council of the San Fernando City Corporation is in full support of it and is ready to help in any way.
There will be a promotional stint at Library Corner, San Fernando, at 3 p.m. on Friday, where some of the wrestlers will be put on a demonstration for the public.
Admission for the event are priced at $175 general admission, $230 for ringside and $600 for VIP ringside. Tickets can be purchased online, but for persons seeking VIP ringside seats those are available at a ticket outlet at C3 Mall or via e-mail, which is on the ACW’s Facebook page.